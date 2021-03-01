Le Sueur-Henderson wrestled a couple of its opponents close Feb. 23 and 27, but the Giants weren't quite able to secure victories in any of their four meets.
On Feb. 23, LS-H lost to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 9-63 and Norwood Young America 36-41. And on Feb. 27, it lose to Springfield 30-48 and Windom-Mountain Lake 18-54. No Giants were able to win all four of their matches, but a few Giants did pick up multiple wins over the four-meet stretch.
It was tough sledding for the Giants against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, as they were only able to pick up two wins in the meet. Jordan Grinde, at 145 pounds, pinned his opponent at the 1 minute mark. Later on, Isaias Sanchez, at 195 pounds, won an 11-7 decision for another 3 points.
LS-H kept the competition closer against Norwood Young America, and were just one flipped result away from taking the meet. The first winner for LS-H Was Wyatt Genelin, at 120 pounds, taking a 4-2 decision. Mark Boisjolie, at 126 pounds, followed with a pin of his opponent at 3:08. Dylan Novak also picked a pinfall win at 138 pounds at 5:04.
After a couple of NYA wins, Ethan Genelin earned the Giants another 6 points with a forfeit victory at 160 pounds, before Peyton Tellijohn won a 5-0 decision at 170 pounds. George Doherty followed that with a pin 182 pounds at 3:01. At that point, the Giants were ahead 30 to 29, but NYA picked up the next two matches by pin and forfeit to take an insurmountable 41-30 lead. Noe Sanchez, of LS-H, picked up 6 more points for the tam via forfeit at 285 pounds.
Against Windom-Mountain Lake, The Giants collected three individual wins, including two pins and one forfeit. Jordan Grinde was able to take down his opponent at 1:55 in his 145-pound matchup. Ethan Genelin pinned his opponent in just 31 seconds at 160 pounds. And at 170 pounds, Peyton Tellijohn grabbed the forfeit victory.
LS-H was able to rattle off a number of wins against Springfield. Luca Greenig picked up a forfeit at 106 pounds. Mark Boisjolie then pinned his opponent at 1:13 at 126 pounds. Dylan Novak picked up another pin win in just 28 seconds at 138 pounds. Andy Genelin won by forfeit at 152 pounds. And lastly for the Giants, Ethan Genelin won by pin at 1:14 in the 170-pound match.
The Giants fell to 3-20 on the season. There are only two more meets, scheduled March 4 and March 6, before team sections start March 8. Individual sections would take place after that, if allowed amid the pandemic.