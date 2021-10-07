Thursday evening the Tri-City United Titans cross country program made the trip to Waseca to compete in the Waseca Invitational. Both the boys and girls teams for the Titans finished fourth out of six teams that scored.
The TCU boys ran a total of seven athletes in the invite and finished fourth as a team with a score of 90.
Dante Jubarian paced the Titans with a time of 17:59.5 to finish seventh overall while Austin Rutt finished 16th with a time of (19:11.9).
Chase Goecke (19:19.2), Michael Pichotta (19:37.7) and Grant Fitterer (19:58.8) finished 20th, 24th and 29th respectively to round out scoring for TCU.
Alex Block (20:01.6) and Caleb Robrahn (20:11.0) both ran for the Titans as well, finishing 30th and 32nd in the race.
The TCU girls ran a total of seven athletes in the race and finished fourth with a time score of 124.
Yasmin Ruiz led the Titans with a time of 21:31.5 to finish ninth overall while Megan Marek (24:49.0) finished 27th.
Trinity Turek (25:04.4), Makayla Erickson (25:15.6) and Olivia Burns (25:26.3) rounded out scoring for TCU, finishing 30th, 32nd and 33rd.
Rhia Krautkremer (26:36.7) and Sophia Smith (27:06.3) also ran for the Titans, finishing 37th and 38th.
TCU will compete in one more race before sectionals begin Tuesday, Oct. 19. Tuesday, Oct. 12 the team will travel to Oak View Golf Course for a meet.