The No. 8 seeded Cleveland baseball team (9-7) will host No. 9 seeded Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda (8-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the Section 2A single-elimination playoffs.
The winner will travel to No. 1 seeded BOLD (15-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
In other first-round match-ups, No. 4 Springfield (13-6) will host No. 13 Madelia (8-12), No. 3 Mankato Loyola (14-3) hosts Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (3-14), No. 6 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (9-9) hosts No. 11 St. Clair (6-8), No. 7 Martin County West (8-11) hosts No. 10 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (6-11) and No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral (16-4) hosts No. 15 Nicollet (2-15).