If the first five minutes was to be an indicator of how things were going to go, the Tri-City United Titans boys basketball team was going to be able to cruise to a victory. Unfortunately for the Titans, their 8-0 opening run would prove to be the high-point of the game as the Kenyon-Wanamingo would pull away for a 71-44 win, dropping TCU to 1-5 on the season.
The game began with a defensive stalemate as the first bucket came 2:24 into the game when Hank Holicky drained a layup off an offensive rebound. The next two possessions were topped off by three pointers from Fakourou Tandia and Luke Holicky that gave the Titans an 8-0 lead.
The Knights rallied themselves though and began to set up their full-court press, which caused TCU problems for the remainder of the game. While forcing turnovers and scoring on the fast break, Kenyon-Wanamingo went on a 15-0 run that was finally put to rest when Henry Schendel scored on a put back.
The Knights outscored the Titans 14-9 during the remainder of the half and were able to take a 29-19 lead into the locker room.
TCU would never truly find themselves with an opportunity to make Kenyon-Wanamingo sweat as the Knights were able to hold onto at least a 12-point lead throughout the majority of the second half, ultimately pulling away for the 71-44 win.
Tandia led the Titans in scoring with 12 points while Luke Holicky added 10 points and Hurd tacked on eight of his own.
TCU returns to action on day two of the Holiday Tournament when the team hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.