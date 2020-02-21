It was a bittersweet ending of the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team. The Giants saw unexpected success when four of their wrestlers advanced into the second day of the Section 2A individual tournament at Blue Earth Area. All four placed, but only one wrestler, Dylan Novak, placed higher than sixth.
“Today was rough day, but overall during the tournament, I thought we did well,” LS-H Coach Mike May said. “If you had told me at the beginning of the tournament we would have four place-winners, I wouldn’t have thought that would happen. … It was great that they came through and got a medal. We can build on that for next year.”
Among the wrestlers who competed in both Thursday and Friday was Andy Genelin (8-31). On Thursday, the 120-pound wrestler was knocked into the consolation rounds by Westfield’s Lane Lembke in a 37-second pin, but the Giant turned his fortunes around in the next match. Genelin overcame Brecken Northquest of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial with a 3:15 pin.
On Friday, Genelin opened against NRHEG’s Nikolas Petsinger for the chance to compete in the third-place match. Petsinger pinned Genelin in 1:22, sending him down into the fifth-place match, where Genelin had a rematch with Lembke for the title. Genelin put up a much tougher fight compared to last time, but the wrestler found himself pinned in 3:33 to place sixth.
In the 132 weight class, Dylan Novak (9-17) competed in just one match, Thursday, where he was defeated by Charley Elwood of Medford in a 14-1 major decision. However, Novak was still in the tournament and challenged Tucker Willis of LCWM Friday. Willis bested Novak with 1:31 pin, but Novak recovered for the fifth-place match. Novak blitzed his opponent Robert Borden of Maple River in just 53 seconds to become the highest placing Giant in the section tournament in fifth.
“It feels good,” said Novak on placing fifth. ‘I know I’ve got a lot of years ahead of me so I’m happy about that.”
Tommy Gupton (13-10) earned two wins and just one loss Thursday, securing himself a spot for the second day. Gupton had a tough opening match in the 138-pound section against Medford’s Garron Hoffman. The two were evenly matched, but Hoffman walked away with a 2-1 decision. Gupton bounced back in his next match with Westfield’s Ty Bronson. The Giant pinned Bronson in just 45 seconds before taking down Konner Harpestad of United South Central in a 3-1 decision.
Gupton had yet another close match when he opened against Cooper Ochsendorf on Friday. It was so close in fact, that the two wrestlers were tied 4-4 until the match went into the sudden victory period. Ochesendorf got the first points and took the match 6-4. Gupton then battled against NRHEG’s Andrew Reich for fifth, but was defeated in 4-0 and placed sixth.
“[Gupton] was the fourth seed going in and he’s gotten third a few times here at this tournament, just [one] away from state,” May said. ”But with the injury and not wrestling a lot this year, it’s hard. It hurts, but he’s a good kid and he wrestled his heart out.”
Finally, Jordan Grinde (13-26) ended Thursday 3-1. Grinde triumphed in his first match against Seth Rosin of LCWM by pinning his opponent in 2:45. BEA’s Koby Nagel overcame Grinde in the next round 11-2, putting the Giant in the consolation rounds. Grinde came back swinging, topping Sam Skillestad of Westfield in and 8-4 decision and Kurtis Crosby of WEM-JWP in an 11-8 decision.
Grinde came back Friday to compete against Bray Olson of Kenyon-Wanamingo. Olson pinned Grinde in 36 seconds, sending him to the fifth-place match. Grinde rematched Rosin and initially held a 6-5 lead over his opponent. But toward the end of the second round, Rosin got the better of Grinde and pinned him in 3:52, giving Grinde sixth.
Thursday marked the end of the tournament for seven Giants wrestlers.
Seventh graders Wyatt Genelin (8-26) and Aidan Wieland (2-8) fell out of the 106 and 113 weight classes respectively after being knocked out 0-2.
Eighth-grader Sam Gupton (15-25) fell 0-2 at 126.
Junior 152-pounder Ethan Genelin (11-21) collected two wins before being eliminated from the tournament. Genelin started off with a quick 49-second pin over Owen Warmington of LCWM. He then fell to Willie VonRuden of Medford, but captured another victory by pinning Cody Nirk of Westfield in 1:52 before succumbing to BEA’s Adam Schavey in a 2:20 fall.
Giants' 160-pound Kade Thompson (0-19), 170-pound Isaias Sanchez (7-28) and 285-pound Noe Sanchez (4-20) were dropped from the tournament after two losses.
“We’re a young team,” said May after the tournament. “We don’t have a lot of guys in our weight classes, and it’s not always easy when you go to a duel every week and you know you’re going to lose. But there’s individual milestones, there’s improvement we saw overall in the program. The kids are understanding some stuff that we’re doing. We’ll just get back at it and keep working. Overall we showed growth from the beginning of the season to the end of the season.”