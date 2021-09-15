The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team set some personal records on Tuesday, but couldn't overcome the challenge from Albert Lea. The Titans fell to the opposing team 87-66.
Top scorers for TCU/LS-H at the event included Mallorie Plut, who finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:48.24, shaving a second and a half off her time.
Ella Schmiesing scored two first-place finishes with a 25.44 second time in the 50 Yard freestyle and 1:5.58 time in the 100 backstroke.
Lily Traxler was the diving runner up with a score of 146.50. Kalee Barrington took third, scoring 123 points, and Kaylee Berger placed fourth with 116.70.
Ellie Sladek earned second in the 100 freestyle with a final time of 1:02.63. Plut came in third at 1:06.72 and Kendra Westphal placed fourth at 1:08.05.
Makenna Streed earned a new personal best with a time of 7:07.63 in the 500 freestyle. The Titan cut 23 seconds off her time and came in third.
The Titans ended the meet with a final first place victory in the 400 Yard Freestyle. Sladek, Westphal, Plut and Schmiesing beat the opposing team in half a second with a final time of 4:30.32.