Led with a 1-2 finish by Yasmin Ruiz and Sophie Smith, Tri-City United girls cross country team defeated Central of Norwood Young America in a dual meet on Thursday at Baylor Regional Park.
Ruiz finished in 21 minutes, 44 seconds over 5,000 meters in a field of 14 runners.
Smith finished in 22:53.
"Both girls are looking very good going into the section meet," TCU head coach Brian Fogal said.
Also for the Titans, Trinity Turek placed fourth in 24:22, Makayla Erickson sixth in 24:37 and Megan Marek seventh in 24:52.
Taking the top three places, Central won the boys' race 25-32. Tyler Smith took first in 17:40, followed by Jake Druley 17:42 and Mitchell Druley 18:22
All seven TCU boys finished in the top 11.
Connor Antony led the Titans in fourth place 18:52.
Also for TCU, Austin Rutt placed fifth 19:05, Michael Pichotta sixth 19:28, Thomas Bulger eighth 19:58, Ayden Balma ninth 19:58, Aiden McNamara 10th 20:03 and Dante Juberian 11th 20:34
"Both teams ran really well," Fogal said. "Lots of season-best times."
This was the Titans' last regular-season race before the section meet on Tuesday at Montgomery National Golf Club. The 22-team meet is split into five, four-team sessions through-out the day. TCU runs with NYA, Maple River and Sibley East at 12:50 p.m. (boys) and 1:20 p.m. (girls).