Cooler conditions prevailed which made for faster times as the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants hosted their second Minnesota River Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Ney Center in Henderson. This time the Tigers of Belle Plaine joined the Giants and Wolverines for a MRC triangular.
Belle Plaine swept both the boys and girls meets.
The Giants placed second in the girls: Belle Plaine 17, LS-H 52 and Sibley East incomplete.
"The Tigers girls' team is very strong and except for one Sibley East runner they could have had a perfect score of 15," LS-H head coach Don Marcussen said. "The weather was much cooler than last week's race and thus led to a much faster pace. All but one LS-H runner had better times over last week and many were 1:30 to 3:00 faster.
The Giant girls were led by junior Hailey Juarez again, but seniors Abby Strom and Arlett Rios, as well as sophomore Cooper Vanden Einde continue to close that gap amongst them.
"The weather alone probably accounted for 30-40 seconds off of last week's times and one more week of training probably cut another 30 seconds off of the runners times," Marcussen said. "We will continue to work at improving as we travel to Montgomery to run in a 'triple triangular' meet at Montgomery National Golf course on Thursday, Sept. 10."
The boys' team scores showed: Belle Plaine 24, Sibley East 31 and LS-H 74.
"The Tigers boys' team had quite the battle with the Wolverines in tonight's match-ups," Marcussen said. "The finishers just kept going back and forth between the two teams until Riley Thelemann finally crossed for the Giants to break up the string of Belle Plaine and Sibley East runners. Sam Menne was only about 10 seconds behind Riley, and Dylan Novak continues to show improvement finishing another 10 seconds back for the Giants third finisher.
"Jacob Eibs also ran a great race for us and trimmed 3:33 off of last week's time. Seventh-grader Owen Griesen and eighth-grader Josiah Juarez got their first taste of varsity running tonight. Both improved their times over last week's junior varsity race by over 1:30 each."
The triple triangular meet will be run Thursday, Sept. 10 at Montgomery Golf Course. Because of Minnesota State High School League rules during the COVID-19 virus, teams will be split into three times:
- 2:30 p.m. Norwood-Young America - Southwest Christian - New Century Academy
- 4:30 p.m. Tri-City United - Sibley East - Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
- 6:30 p.m. LS-H - Belle Plaine - Loyola/Cleveland
Results will be at the website Pickle Events.
There will be three boys send offs and three girls send offs: For example 2:30, 2:31 and 2:32.
There will be 21 varsity runners - then 24 JV - then 24 JV.
There also will be two boys and girls send offs at TCU High School for junior high.
Fans are limited to 250 not counting participants and workers. Fans should wear masks and be socially distant. Fans are not allowed at the finish line.