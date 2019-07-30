The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and the Plato Blue Jays came into the American Legion baseball playoff championship game ready for a rematch. After the previous championship game on Sunday July 28, was rained out after the fifth inning, the two teams went head to head again on Monday, competing for the chance to go to the state.
After a battle, LS-H's season ended, narrowly losing 4-3.
The Giants had an uphill battle ahead of them. In the previous championship game, the Giants were losing 10-0 before the rain out. While this game also ended in defeat for LS-H, the matchup initially appeared to be going their way.
Giants batter Philip Champagne was the first player to put a run on the board. In the first inning, Champagne took a walk to first and was advanced to second by a single from Mitch Casperson. He was moved to third by a walk from Zack Berndt and was batted into home by Tristen O’ Brien.
LS-H was able to keep their lead due to strong pitching from Mitch Casperson. In the first three innings, Plato was unable to land a single hit. Two batters made it on base through walks, but every other batter was quickly put down. Casperson pitched for six innings, throwing five strikeouts and five walks.
Both teams added runs to their totals in the fourth inning. Tyler Pengilly and Jayce Luna produced two more runs for the Giants. Pengilly hit a single and was batted in by a single from Burke Nesbit. Jayce Luna took a walk to first and a walk to home when Plato threw Mitch Casperson a walk. Though Blue Jays batter Ben Lepel collected a run in the same inning, the Giants maintained a comfortable 3-1 lead.
Fortunes fell apart for the Giants in the fifth and sixth innings. With the exception of a double by Berndt, the Giants were not landing any hits. Meanwhile, Plato was able to take the lead, with Dane Schwirtz collecting one run in the fifth, and Ty Christensen and Spencer Lillenthal producing two in the sixth.
The Giants attempted to take back the lead in the seventh. Burke Nesbit took over as pitcher in the final inning and managed to throw one strikeout and put down Plato 1-2-3. However, what the Giants really needed was a run to tie up the game. They came close.
O’Brien took advantage of an error by the Blue Jays center fielder to take second. He rounded third following an error by the second baseman, but O’Brien was tagged out right before making it to home, ending the game.
While Le Sueur-Henderson Legion won’t play in state, the team was still able to fight their way to the championship game and place second. The Giants finished the season with a record of 21-7.