The Tri-CIty United boys basketball team (1-16) put up a fight, but the Titans were no match for one of the toughest teams in Section 2AA. On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Titans went head to head with Jordan, but was sunk by the opposing team 78-37.
The Titans boys were under a lot of pressure in the opening half, when Jordan racked up a score of 50-25. While it would have been easy to give in, the boys handled the pressure well and continued to earn some good plays.
Among the standout performers of the night were Mathhew Radenberg and Mason Vosejpka. Radenberg got his shots in from a distance, completing two three-pointers in the first half and a total of nine points. Vosejpka matched Radenberg’s score, but collected his points by breaking through Jordan’s defenses to get up close to the basket.
The team was further assisted by Hank Holicky and Jonathan Hurd, who each collected six points for the Titans, and Collin Barrett who collected five, including a three-pointer in the second half.
The Tri-City United boys basketball team's next game is at home against Sibley East on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:15 p.m.