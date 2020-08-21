Loyola/Cleveland Cross Country

Coaches

Head coach: Dale Compton, 16th year

Assistant coaches: Alex Nuy, 3rd year

Key Athletes

Tyler Erickson - 12th grade

Joe Huisken - 12th grade

James Younge - 10th grade

Lyndsey Wangness - 9th grade

Keep Your Eye On

Lilly Croatt - 9th grade

Jewel Factor - 9th grade

Macey Ziebarth - 12th grade

"This is the first year for Macey, but she might be one to watch," Compton said. "Lilly and Jewel both got some varsity experience at the end of last season. Ninth-grader Lyndsey Wangsness is our top returning girl. She has two years of varsity experience."

Moved on

Mitchell Johnstone - 4x Letter Winner; 2x All-State

Jerrett Peterson - All-State

Brett Omtvedt - 4x State meet appearance

Cooper Thomez - Varsity Letter winner

Ellie Nygren - team captain, 6x varsity letter winner

2019 Recap 

Valley Conference Champions

Section 2A Runner-up

4th straight State Meet

13th place MSHSL State Meet

2020 Season Outlook

"Season Outlook will be tough for this year," Compton said. "Due to the uncertainty of everything, it's hard to predict what the season will look like in October. Looking at last year's results, it would be safe to say St. James boys and the Fairmont and Belle Plaine girls teams will be battling for the top of section again this fall.

Comments From The Coach

"This will be a unique year for all of the cross country teams. The schedule has changed, and there are more rules and regulations to follow. But like every year we are just excited to be back and have the opportunity to compete. We lost a big group of seniors from last year's team, but they did a great job of helping build the foundation for the current team. With our four seniors this year, we will look to them to lead a very young team. Tyler Erickson brings multiple years of varsity and state meet experience to the team. And we do return four of our top seven boys from last year. On the girls' side we are looking to build on last year's top 10 finish in the section. Ellie Nygren was the captain the past two year and now we are looking for someone to take her spot. Our junior high team did very well last year in their competitions, so we are excited to see them move up to help the varsity level this fall." — Dale Compton, head coach)

By The Numbers

30 — total runners

10 — Cleveland runners (seniors Tyler Erickson, Eric Rohlfing, Macey Ziebarth; freshmen Lilly Croatt, Jewel Factor, Jorden Rossow, Nathan Strobel; eighth-grader TJ Waldron, seventh-graders Mason Kluntz and Elijah Mons)

8 — returning letter winners

4 — seniors

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments