The Tri-City United girls volleyball team pushed through a couple close sets with Blooming Prairie to take home its first win of the season 3-1.
The Titans were locked in a tight match with little room to breathe. TCU went ahead with a 25-19 win in the first set, but Blooming Prairie bounced back with a 25-10 triumph.
Tied 1-1, the close fought battle for the advantage was extended into overtime in the third set. At 24-24, TCU gained a point, then lost the advantage as Blooming Prairie tied up the score. This tense back and forth stretched on until the Titans finally came out on top 30-28.
In the fourth and final set of the night, the Titans had an easier time taking the lead. A strong offense, led by Kaitlin Lang, who collected 12 kills in total, and Kaia Krocak, with 10 total kills, shot the Titans up into a 10-point lead over Blooming Prairie. The team also benefited from four points contributed by Lexi Factor, three points from Audrey Vosejpka, two points from Andra Sherman and one point from Lauren Houn. At the end of the fourth set, the Titans took the match, earning their first season win.
“I feel like, when the girls finished, they did what they were supposed to do,” said coach Carrie Richards. “They had the confidence, really just believing in themselves and trusting that they can work as a team, talking and communicating. Tonight, that’s exactly what they did.”
Also contributing to the team’s victory were consistent assists from Houn and Emily Smisek, who contributed 17 and 13 respectively. Krocak and Lang also contributed one assist each.
Krocak shored up the team’s defense with six solo blocks and was backed up by one solo from Vosejpka and Lang. Krocak and Vosejpka contributed five block assists, while Lang and Sherman produced four each. Richards highlighted Vosejpka’s performance. The young ninth grader jumped in midway through the match, and switching her in paid off.
“Audrey [Voejpka] did a really nice job tonight,” said Richards. “I stepped up and switched her in the mid-part, and I give kudos to my assistants on that, who said ‘Let’s try her and see.’ I think we’re going to see a lot more of her playing on that outside.”
The game was a reassuring win for the coach and senior captains Maddie Dooley, Kaitlin Lang and Lauren Houn. It’s bittersweet to be in their final season, but the captains were optimistic about the team’s performance this upcoming season.
“We work really well together and we believe in each other,” said Lang.
“It was a good finish, and we’re going to get used to that,” Dooley remarked on the closing match against Blooming Prairie. “It’s a young team, but we’re getting the hang of it right away.”
The captains hope the team will continue to improve from last season but also emphasized the importance of enjoying the game.
“As a team, it’s important to have fun overall,” said Houn.