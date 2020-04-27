St. Peter, Le Sueur County and Mankato area golfers expressed joy to be back on course last week.
Gov. Tim Walz permitted all Minnesota golf courses to reopen April 18 after being closed for about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
Although some courses remained closed due to the weather, more than half of the courses in the country have opened, according to the National Golf Foundation, and that number is projected to rise quickly.
Back outside
Although spacing between tee times increased from 8 minutes to 10 minutes, Shoreland Country Club near St. Peter still attracted more than 140 golfers on opening day.
Among those playing 18 holes were the foursome of Neil Doose, Pat Klubben, Aaron Rothenberger and Kent Bass.
"It felt awesome getting on the course again, and the day was very nice as well," said Doose, who is a member of Shoreland and head coach of St. Peter High School boys golf team. "I think Gov. Walz is doing an excellent job and has carefully made his decisions. Opening golf was a great decision as it allows people to get outside and get some exercise. Parents, bring your kids out with you and help them learn this great game. Being cooped up in the house on their devices is not a healthy environment for them. Golf is always fun. Just a bit different, and you need to be conscious of other players' space."
Klubben, also a Shoreland member and head coach of the St. Peter girls team, agreed that, "It was great to be back out with friends doing something that was taken away from all of us for a short period of time. It really raised out spirits mentally as we were able to resume something that maybe starts the process of eventually bringing things back to normal."
Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East head golf coach Rod Reinhardt, a member at Le Sueur Country Club, said it felt "fantastic" to get back on the course with family and friends. "I would suggest getting out and golfing. This is something that you can do outdoors with others while keeping your social distance. Not only is it physically good for you, it is mentally good for you as well."
Lloyd Stauff, of Cleveland, said on his second round at Shoreland that "it feels good to be out."
Stauff said he would have played sooner if the courses opened. "We had good enough weather. We could have been playing for two, three weeks. I wish they'd open the state up more."
On his lunch break Tuesday, Tom LoFaro and his daughter Anna, a 16-year-old junior on the St. Peter golf team, hit the driving range together at Shoreland. Tom said they're also is glad to be back golfing. "It always feels great in the spring after a Minnesota winter to get outside and do something. It's pretty much the same."
Following the rules
Le Sueur Country Club attracted 170 golfers on opening day and reached a season high of 1,800 on Wednesday when the the temperature rose into the 70s.
Playing in a threesome of retired senior citizens at Le Sueur Country Club, Chuck Hendricks of rural Lafayette, said, "Golf is one of the activities that we enjoy doing, so we're glad that they opened the courses and do it right, so that we all feel comfortable out here."
Also in the threesome, Dean Bixenman and Barry Heise, both of Mankato, agreed that golfers are following the rules set forth by the course managers. The trio has played multiple times already at Le Sueur
"Everybody is really behaving themselves pretty good," Heise said. "Everybody is maintaining their distance, one person on a cart. No high fives. No fist pumps. That's what's different. And they only allow a couple in the golf shop at a time. They're pretty good about it."
Bixenman said, "It's pretty well thought out."
Hendricks said, "Even though we're outside doing these activities, everybody is still spread out. Nobody really congregates together. Out here, we can stay our distances apart responsibly."
At Le Sueur, they put foam tubes in the flags, so golfers can't reach down and touch the hole.
"If it bumps up against that, you know that it would have gone in," Hendricks said. "They're doing it right so that you aren't in cup that somebody else was in or grabbing the flag. There's no rakes in the bunkers, so you don't rake after you get in the sand.
"Some of those things are different, but it doesn't affect the way we play too much. It's just a little bit uncomfortable being out and about when we're so used to being confined. This is one thing that I feel like hiking or biking that you can still to an outdoor activity and still keep your social distances and feel pretty comfortable. Normally we have two in a cart. I think everybody is taking it seriously."
The golfing isn't much different, just the socializing before and after. Only food and beverage pickups are allowed at clubhouse.
"Normally we would go in and have a beer when we're done," Bixenman said. "We can't really do that, because the club house bar and restaurant isn't open. We can stand together in the parking lot and talk for a little bit."
Stauff doesn't like the altered holes. "I like playing, but you like the reward of actually putting it into the hole. You don't actually putt into the hole, you just kind of bump up against it (PVC pipe at Shoreland), so you don't handle the flag stick."
Golfers reserve a tee time online or by calling. If they want a cart at Shoreland, they pick up the key in the pro shop which has a partition between golfers and staff. After finishing the round, the cart must be dropped off between two orange cones, and they don't turn the key in. The cart is disinfected and wiped down and moved over with the rest of the carts.
While it's different on the green, teeing off is roughly the same. "They just don't have benches, ball washers, water coolers or benches, something that your would have in common with other people, so they're trying to minimize that," Stauff said.
Other than the holes, Stauff hasn't had any problems with the course adjustments. "They do a real good job keeping it all under control."
Reinhardt agreed that it is "very similar to normal golfing as there is not any physical contact with other players besides shaking hands. We carry hand sanitizer and ride in cart alone when playing with someone not in my household."
Slight adjustments
Doose said social distancing is pretty normal on a golf course, anyway, except on the tee boxes.
"We forgot a few times, but did our best to stay 6 feet apart. We all walked and used a pull cart, so we did not have to deal with a power cart. The Shoreland hills provide a good workout and that is very beneficial. Spacing out tee times a bit further apart than normal spaces groups out and improves the pace of play, too. We did not shake hands at the end of the round as tradition, but verbally thanked everybody. We did not touch or use anybody else's equipment as well."
Klubben said it was similar to normal golfing conditions.
"We usually walk, so the cart limitations were not an issue. The raised cups on the greens was the only real modification to the game. Always remembering to practice social distancing can be a challenge."
Tom LoFaro, who played the first day, said, "It was pretty normal, except you couldn't have two people in the same cart." His foursome took three carts because family members from the same household can be in the same cart.
"It's not that different than any first day of golf, the condition of the course and how it's playing, the number of people here and stuff like that," LoFaro said.
The only adjustment, LaFaro said, was just not shaking hands at the end of the round.
LoFaro doesn't have any problems with the changes on the greens. "It makes perfect sense to not have people touching the flag and reaching in to get their ball."
LoFaro said he maintains physical distance. "We all want to be able to do this, and if we want to golf, we need to stay healthy and make sure everybody else is healthy."
LoFaro's daughter, Anna, hadn't been on the course yet, but she's been at the driving range three times. "It felt pretty similar. We usually keep our distance (for safety reasons) when we're out on the range, even when it wasn't COVID season."
She doesn't see a problem with social distancing playing high school golf. Although teammates and competitors typically get together as a foursome on the tee and green, the game is very adaptable.
"We usually social distance on the course," she said.