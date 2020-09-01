In a girls tennis match that was closer than the score indicated, host Southwest Christian defeated Tri-City Unitted/Cleveland 5-2 on Thursday.
The Titans' No. 2 and 3 singles players Monserrat Ruiz and Morgan Mueller won.
"Both Monserrat and Morgan played very well in their matches," coach Phil Murry said. "They both started very strong and kept the pressure on. We were very competitive at both 2 and 3 singles. The matches were even closer than the scores would indicate.
"We are still hurting ourselves with quite a few unforced errors. That will get better as we get more comfortable on the court.
The Titans next host USC at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
SWC 5, TCU 2
Singles
1. Ella Schmidt (SWC) def, Josie Plut 6-0, 6-1
2. Monserrat Ruiz (TCU) def. YaYa Schidt 6-0, 6-1
3. Morgan Mueller (TCU) def. Madeline Dekkers 6-2, 6-0
4. Ella Ringer (SWC) def. Sami Tiede 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
1. Hannah Schwarz-Greta Schwarz (SWC) def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 6-1, 6-1
2. Emily Wilson-Madison Beatta (SWC) def. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo 6-4, 7-5
3. Ellie Vietzen-Anna Gveldner (SWC) def. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires 6-2, 6-4