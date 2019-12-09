While the Titans didn’t come away with a win in their game against Jordan on Dec. 7, the Tri-City United girls basketball team showed remarkable endurance. Despite a tough first half, the team managed to narrow Jordan’s lead to 66-50.
Going in, it was clear that the Titans would not have an easy game ahead of them. During the first half, Jordan ran away with a near-20 point lead, going up 35-16. Coach Eric Specht felt that one of the team’s weaknesses was that they weren’t aggressive enough in their offense.
"I think our girls are trying to figure out their role on our team,” said Specht. “Collectively, we need to play with more urgency on offense. We have girls with more ability than how they have played over the last two games. We left too many points on the floor, as we missed several layups to start the game.”
Still, the Titans showed strength in their endurance. By the second half of the game, the girls were scoring more points than Jordan, ending the half 34-31, though losing the game 66-50.
The Titans were able to overtake Jordan in the second due to some strong play from individuals on the team.
Junior guard Sam Lang led TCU in shooting, collecting a total of 15 points with six two-pointers and three free throws. Senior forward Grace Factor was another top scorer with 11 points total, including five two-pointers and one free throw. Junior forward Isabelle Factor played some adept offense and defense with six points and six rebounds while junior center Jess Dull led the team on the glass with twelve rebounds, while also contributing four assists. Defense was one area Specht considered a team strength.
“I feel as though we did a nice job on the defensive side,” said Specht. “The team played with a lot of energy and created several Jordan turnovers. For us to be successful this year, we will need to create points off our defense. I was very proud of how our girls continued to fight in the second half, winning the half 34-31.”