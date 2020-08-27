Le Sueur-Henderson and Sibley East cross country teams split a girls and boys dual meet in the season opener Thursday at Ney Center in Henderson.
The Giant girls won 21-34, while the Wolverine boys won 18-41.
Sibley East senior Audrey Parrott took medalist honors in 22 minutes, 51 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Junior Hailey Juarez led LS-H runners with a runner-up finish of 23:12.
Also for the Giants, Abby Strom took third in 25:21, Arlett Rios finished fourth in 25:51, Brandy Wolf placed fifth in 25:54, Cooper Vanden Einde took seventh in 26:31 and Kenzie Kabes finished 11th in 28:27.
"The girls got off to a good start this season with their first win of the year," LS-H head coach Don Marcussen said. "The times were not fast ,and it looked as if everyone was struggling in the heat (88 degrees) and humidity (82 degrees. We are not ready to 'race' quite yet, as we are still working on building our endurance at this point. But it did give me something to think about as I plan out the next few workouts. We will get better as we become stronger runners...my job is to get them stronger and faster."
In the boys' varsity, Jose Navarez of Sibley East won medalist in 19:31.
Senior Sam Menne led LS-H in fifth place 21:34. Right behind was sophomore Riley Thelemann in sixth 21:44.
Also for the Giants, Dylan Novak finished seventh in 21:57, Grant Adams placed 11th in 22:23, Jacob Eibs took 12th in 25:17, Cayden Luna finished 13th in 26:44 and Calvin Reiter placed 14th in 26:44.
"Having graduated six of my top seven runners from last year, I knew we had to rebuild and that it was going to take some time to get these guys to understand varsity level race pace," Marcussen said. "We are still working on the endurance aspect before I can expect them to figure out how fast to go out and what type of pace to run at. It wasn't a bad first meet for them, but it was the first varsity meet for five of the seven runners."
The Giants return to the Ney Center at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 to host Sibley East and Belle Plaine.