Only winning one of the past five meetings over the previous three seasons, Cleveland has traditionally had trouble with Cedar Mountain.
Friday was no different. Even though separated from Comfrey this year, the visiting Cougars once again beat the Clippers, this time 67-53. Too many second-chance opportunities for the Cougars were the reason for the 14-point separation, said head coach Dan Fredrickson.
“They were 100 percent the difference. We were playing good defense to start the game. We were after them. We were running their guys off the line, but they were getting second-chance points with kickouts.”
Levi Baker drove for a basket, and Ben Holden put up a jump shot, for the games first four points. Cedar Mountain scored the next two baskets, but Elijah Sullivan drove for a score, and Eric Rohlfing scored on an alley-oop for an 8-4 Clipper advantage.
But Cedar Mountain plopped in a pair of threes and then scored after a steal to take the lead. Sullivan dropped a three from the corner and then scored inside to knot the game at 12.
Baker’s three pointer was sandwiched between a pair of threes by Cedar Mountain, and the x’s took a lead they would never relinquish. They added five more three-point baskets in the half to lead 41-27 at the intermission.
“They got hot to end the half,” Fredrickson said. “They started adjusting their offense. They stepped off the three-point line a little more. We were running to the line. We weren’t running them off that spot, so we weren’t adjusting our defense to close out the way that we needed to.”
Rohlfing scored on a steal and shore-to-shore drive to start the second half, and Holden took an Alex McCabe handoff in for a basket to pull the Clippers within 10, but that was as close as they would come as turnovers hurt them the rest of the half. The Clippers kept up with the Cougars but couldn’t erase the deficit.
“In the second half we made some adjustments,” Fredrickson saidl “I was really proud of the way we guarded in the second half. I thought that gave us a chance to be in the ballgame. Just on offense…our inefficiencies; to be able to get the ball inside, our inefficiencies in turnovers tonight. We didn’t value the basketball. That was the difference in the game.”
Making seven of eight free throw in the game’s final minutes, Holden led the scoring effort with 18 points. Rohlfing added a dozen. Baker posted eight points. Elijah Sullivan added seven while brother Michael chipped in five off the bench.
Isaac Mueller had a soft cast over his hand and did not play.
“He’s a difference maker for sure, but we’re not moving the ball well enough to be able to take advantage of what we need to take advantage of,” Fredrickson said. “If you go down to their locker room, there will be Ben’s name with a big star next to it for ‘this is what we need to take away.’”
The Clippers host Loyola on Monday to start their Valley Conference schedule. The Crusaders are 2-2 and lost to Cedar Mountain 65-58.