Le Sueur-Henderson Football

COACHES

Head coach: Mike May, eighth year

Assistant coach: Eric Lewis. sixth year

Assistant coach: Mike Goggin, fourth year

Assistant coach: Stan Legg, second year

Assistant coach: Jared Thelemann, second year

Assistant coach: Brandon Culbert, first year

KEY PLAYERS

Tommy Gupton - WR/DB, Senior, leading WR coming back from last season, and leading returning tackler

Zach Berndt - QB/DB, Junior, returning starter at QB

Will Becker - OL/DL, Senior, team leader, starter offense and defensive line last season

Matt Skelly - RB/LB, Started one game last season, returning leading rusher

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Dominic Drent - WR/DB, Junior, one letter

Justin Rabaey - OL/DL, saw some time on OL and DL last season

MOVED ON

Corey Steinborn, Logan Kahlow, Aaron Barnard, Jayce Luna, Sam Hardel, Burke Nesbit, Peter Turek, William Stutsman, Gabe Webster, Rylee Christian Fredrickson, Santiago Beltran, Jacob Wacker, Davin Falkman and Alan Eotvos

2013 SEASON OUTLOOK

In 2018, the Giants went 5-5 and lost in the section semifinal to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.

Favorites in LS-H's district this year are NRHEG and Maple River, we should be in the mix with these teams for lead in the district. In the section, the favorites are again NRHEG, coming back as the returning champion. Blue Earth Area and Maple River are always tough, too.

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"We are going to be a young team with only three or four players returning as starters from last year's team. We have a lot of talent coming up from last years junior varsity team to mix with the returning players from last season." — Head Coach Mike May

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

