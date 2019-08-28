Le Sueur-Henderson Football
COACHES
Head coach: Mike May, eighth year
Assistant coach: Eric Lewis. sixth year
Assistant coach: Mike Goggin, fourth year
Assistant coach: Stan Legg, second year
Assistant coach: Jared Thelemann, second year
Assistant coach: Brandon Culbert, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Tommy Gupton - WR/DB, Senior, leading WR coming back from last season, and leading returning tackler
Zach Berndt - QB/DB, Junior, returning starter at QB
Will Becker - OL/DL, Senior, team leader, starter offense and defensive line last season
Matt Skelly - RB/LB, Started one game last season, returning leading rusher
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Dominic Drent - WR/DB, Junior, one letter
Justin Rabaey - OL/DL, saw some time on OL and DL last season
MOVED ON
Corey Steinborn, Logan Kahlow, Aaron Barnard, Jayce Luna, Sam Hardel, Burke Nesbit, Peter Turek, William Stutsman, Gabe Webster, Rylee Christian Fredrickson, Santiago Beltran, Jacob Wacker, Davin Falkman and Alan Eotvos
2013 SEASON OUTLOOK
In 2018, the Giants went 5-5 and lost in the section semifinal to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Favorites in LS-H's district this year are NRHEG and Maple River, we should be in the mix with these teams for lead in the district. In the section, the favorites are again NRHEG, coming back as the returning champion. Blue Earth Area and Maple River are always tough, too.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"We are going to be a young team with only three or four players returning as starters from last year's team. We have a lot of talent coming up from last years junior varsity team to mix with the returning players from last season." — Head Coach Mike May