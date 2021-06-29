On Sunday June 27, the Le Sueur Braves won a River Valley League amateur baseball showdown over the St. Peter Saints 7-5 at Veterans Field. It was the first meeting between the two teams this year.
St. Peter is sitting near the top half of the league with the Braves at the bottom half trying to make a late run toward the top.
In a crucial game for both teams, Tristan O'Brien handled the starting pitcher duties for the Braves and Luke Regner took the ball for the Saints.
The Braves had a threat in top of the 1st inning after Cullen Bruce singled with one out. Mitch Casperson also singled allowing Bruce to scoot to third base. The Braves were not able to capitalize after a pick off from the catcher to third base got Bruce caught in a rundown and was tagged out at home. What was worse for the Braves was Bruce had to exit the game after colliding with the catcher at home. A fly out would end the top half of the inning for the Braves.
Le Sueur faced an early scare in the bottom of the first inning after Saints' lead-off hitter Sam Wenner singled. Cody Booker added another single, and a walk to Jovan Rodriguez loaded the bases with no outs. O'Brien was able to wiggle himself out of the jam with a short fly ball to center, a strikeout and another fly ball to left field to end the Saints' threat allowing no runs.
The game went scoreless into the 4th inning until St. Peter struck first. Jeff Menk led off the inning with a single. Two outs later, Regner was hit by a pitch and Wenner brought both runners in with a double over the right fielder's head. The Braves were able to get out of the inning, but the damage was done leaving them in 2-0 hole.
Le Sueur had opportunities early in the game with nothing to show for it until they broke through with a run in the 5th inning. Casperson led off with a single, then stole second. A passed ball allowed Casperson to advance to third. A Ryan McPartland ground ball helped bring in Casperson home. Logan Kahlow singled and also stole second, but was not able to score leaving the Braves trailing 2-1.
O'Brien started the 5th inning on the mound for Le Sueur but had to exit with one out and a runner on after shoulder soreness.
Burke Nesbit took the ball for the Braves. A walk to Menk, a single from Walker Froehling and a fielder's choice brought in another run for St. Peter bringing the score to 3-1 Saints.
St. Peter would tack on another run in the 6th inning after singles from Wenner, Rodriguez and Josh Robb made the score 4-1.
Le Sueur would answer in the 7th inning. Jordan Carlson, Charlie Weick and Nesbit all singled. A fielder's choice allowed a run to come in making it 4-2. A walk would load the bases again and a sacrifice fly ball brought in one more run to tighten the game at 4-3 with St. Peter still ahead.
Le Sueur would bust the game open in the 8th inning tacking on four runs. Hits from Tyler Pengilly, Carlson and Nesbit coupled with some walks and errors allowed Le Sueur to take their first lead of game making it 7-4 Braves.
Brandon Culbert relieved Nesbit in the 8th inning and finished the game. St. Peter add a run in the 9th inning, but it was not enough as the Braves grinded out a 7-5 victory.
Le Sueur (6-8 overall, 3-4 in league play) will host Prior Lake on Friday in a non-league game at 7:30 p.m. The Saints (7-6, 2-4) journey to the Hanska Lakers for their final non-league game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.