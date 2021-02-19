The New Ulm Eagles took control of the top of the Big South Conference with a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota River Bulldogs on parents' night Friday at Le Sueur Community Center.
New Ulm remained unbeaten in the conference at 8-0 and 8-2 overall, while the Bulldogs dropped to 8-3, 7-3 and second in the conference.
The Eagles led 2-0 after one period and increased it to 3-0 midway through the second period before the Bulldogs finally scored on a breakway by senior center Brady Sowder, assisted by junior defenseman Dylan Hunt at 14:01.
New Ulm dominated the third period, outshooting the Bulldogs 20-1 and scoring three goals to run away away with a 6-1 win.
For the game, the Eagles held a 36-15 shots out goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 30 saves, while New Ulm netminder Joey Gag made 14 stops.
The Eagles kept the pressure on the Bulldogs with aggressive forechecking that prevented the Bulldogs from getting into their offense.
The Bulldogs and Eagles meet again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 23 at New Ulm New Ulm Civic Center.