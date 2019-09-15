The Le Sueur-Henderson football team struggled to make it to the end zone in their latest game.Despite their best efforts the team was shutout 36-0 by the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 13.
“The field was a little slick but credit has to be given to Redwood Valley,” said Le Sueur-Henderson coach Mike May. “They are a state tournament level team and played really well.”
The loss to the Cardinals came after a similarly tough loss to Pipestone in week two. The Giants are now 1-2 on the season.
“We just played two teams that were in the section championship last season," May said. "We are still a young team and improving. We just need to stay the course and keep improving every day.”
Redwood Valley was assisted by a tight offensive line that was able to rush the ball in small, but consistent, increments. The Cardinals took the lead early on by pushing the Giants backs to the end zone, giving Cardinals running back Carter Johnson the opportunity to run for a 7-yard touchdown. Redwood Valley capped off the first quarter with a two point conversion pass, bringing the score up 8-0.
In the second quarter, the Giants faltered and let Redwood get the best of them. The opposing team collected a total of three touchdowns and successfully completed all three extra points.
Like in the first quarter, the Cardinals bullied their way to the end zone for the first touchdown, with running back Johnson getting another touchdown. The Giants were able to show a little life on offense, with LS-H wide receiver Dominic Drent catching and running for a 54-yard completion. But it wasn't enough for a score, and the Cardinals took the ball back and quickly threw an 80-yard touchdown pass. Redwood ran for another 7-yard touchdown 5 minutes before the end of the second, bringing their total up to 21 points in the quarter.
In the third, the Giants defensive line was able to run the quarter into a stalemate and prevent the Cardinals from breaking into the end zone. The team’s defense was led by Drent, sophomore Mason Reinhardt and junior Lukas Graff.
“Mason Reinhardt played well on defense and special teams,” said Coach May. “He led the team in defensive points and had several tackles in special teams.”
Reinhardt collected a total of 15 tackles over the course of the game, three of which were unassisted. Graff also completed 15 tackles and had one unassisted and Drent had three unassisted tackles out of ten total.
In the fourth quarter, though, Redwood Valley was able to force its way to the end zone once again, finishing with a 1-yard touchdown, bringing the final score to 36-0.
LS-H still had some strong performances on offense. Senior running back Matt Skelly successfully broke through the Cardinals’ defensive line several times throughout the game, rushing for 24 yards on eight attempts and not coughing up any fumbles. Dominic Drent collected 4 catches for 79 yards.
The Giants play their next game 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Maple River.