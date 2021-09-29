The Tri-City United boys soccer team was outmatched on Tuesday in its game against Watertown-Mayer. After a humbling 10-0 deficit in the first half, the Titans gave up three more goals in the second to fall 13-0.
But the Titans remain positive.
"It was a good experience," said team captain Kris Ruiz. "I still had fun out there. The important thing is we still have a chance to play. There's still schools out there that are trying to get their soccer program going."
Watertown-Mayer's experience and control of the ball was more than a match for the Titans. Throughout the first half, the Titans sweated under the pressure of Watertown-Mayer's offensive line. In keeping the game inside TCU's territory, the opposing team scored shot after shot.
Despite the early game losses, the Titans rallied together in the second half for a significantly better performance. The defense boxed Watertown-Mayer out of an easy shot and goalie Luke Skluzacek collected multiple saves while giving up just three goals.
Kris Ruiz and Frankie Sanchez led the Titans advance on the goal alongside Connor Skluzacek and Marcos Mendez. Ashton Matejcek tripped up several advancing players on defense while Jordan Meyer and Alan Ortiz Garcia assisted.
"The defenders were shifting over so we didn't have three people on one guy. We had more people to help defending," said team captain Alex Schley on the team's second half improvement.