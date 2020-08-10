The schedule for the Le Center Braves in the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Associaton State Tournament is set.
In the first two rounds of Class B Pool play, Le Center will play Eden Prairie at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 15 at Urbank.
In the second round Sunday, Aug 16, Le Center will face host Urbank at 1:30 p.m.
Second weekend details will come out after first weekend is completed.
On Saturday, Aug 22, in the third round of pool play, Le Center will meet Morris at to be determined.
On Sunday, Aug 23, cross pool play of similar place in standings will be at TBD.
Class B Pool Play
Pool 1
Eden Prairie Lion’s Tap
Le Center Braves
Morris Brewers
Urbank Goldtimers
Pool 2
Clarissa Cubs
Fergus Falls Riverdogs
St. Peter Saints
Southwest Outlaws