The schedule for the Le Center Braves in the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Associaton State Tournament is set.

In the first two rounds of Class B Pool play, Le Center will play Eden Prairie at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 15 at Urbank.

In the second round Sunday, Aug 16, Le Center will face host Urbank at 1:30 p.m.

Second weekend details will come out after first weekend is completed.

On Saturday, Aug 22, in the third round of pool play, Le Center will meet Morris at to be determined.

On Sunday, Aug 23, cross pool play of similar place in standings will be at TBD.

Class B Pool Play

Pool 1

Eden Prairie Lion’s Tap

Le Center Braves

Morris Brewers

Urbank Goldtimers

Pool 2

Clarissa Cubs

Fergus Falls Riverdogs

St. Peter Saints

Southwest Outlaws

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments