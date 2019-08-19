Walks and fielding errors played a large role in St. Peter’s 4-2 Sunday victory over the Le Center Braves at Veterans Field in Minnesota Senior Baseball tournament action.
Saints lefty Steven Winkler battled control issues, walking 10 but issuing just two hits in earning the mound victory for St. Peter. Ken Bass relieved and earned the save for the Saints.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Chad Blaschko walked, stole second and scored on Rob Bruner’s two-out double.
But the Saints came back with two of their own in the bottom half, thanks to two walks and two errors, sandwiched around a single by Mike Nachreiner.
Le Center tied it up with a single run in the fourth inning. Kollee Burkhardsmeier walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Chris Engel’s ground out.
The Saints took the lead for good with a single run in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Ryan Wenner reached on an error, moved up a base on an infield ground out, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
St. Peter added an insurance run in the sixth on Wenner’s RBI single, scoring Winkler who had ripped a one-out double.
Brunner tossed a complete game for the Braves, going six innings and allowing just five hits. He walked seven and struck out four.
St. Peter moved into the semifinals of the Class B tournament field. The Saints next play 5 p.m. at home Saturday vs the Searles Bullheads, while the Loretto Sox take Urbank in the other semifinal contest at 2:30 p.m. The two winners will play Sunday for the title.
Le Center moves down to Class C and will be a host site for second weekend action in the tournament. Games to be played Saturday at Ray Plut Field will include the Northfield Millers vs Eden Prairie Lions Tap at noon; the Braves vs Clarissa Cubs at 2:30 p.m.; Fergus Falls River Dogs vs K-Town (Kensington) Outlaws at 5 p.m.; and the Southwest Outlaws vs the Morris Brewers at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the Braves play at 11 a.m. vs either Northfield or Eden Prairie. Three games follow.
Follow all the brackets and scores for games also played at St. Peter, Belle Plaine and Jordan at www.msmaba.com.
Loretto 5, Le Center 0
The Braves opened the tournament’s first weekend on Saturday, losing 5-0 to the Loretto Sox in Class B action in Belle Plaine. The Sox scored single runs in the first two innings, added two in the fifth and another single run in the sixth.
Loretto starting pitcher Mike Hancuch tossed a four-hitter while striking out eight and walking just one Braves batter in the shutout effort.
Lynn Schwarz countered with a strong effort, going the distance, issuing two walks and striking out two.
The Braves had just two runners in scoring position in the loss, at second in the fifth and at third in the seventh.
Loretto 110 021 0 — 5 10 2
Le Center 000 000 0 — 0 4 2