The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team put together its best performance of the season Monday afternoon as they took part in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. Facing off against the Houston Hurricanes, the Giants scored an impressive 47 points in the first half which allowed them to cruise to a 73-38 victory, earning the first win of the season and improving the team record to 1-6.
"It feels good to get the win," said Nathan Gregersen after the win. "It's been a tough four or five games recently, so it felt really good to have some success."
LS-H was able to completely control the action all game long thanks to a dominant first half from Dylan Kahlow who scored 12 points while Grant Adams and Gregersen each added 10 points.
To some extent, Gregersen thanked the additional practice time the team has had for the improvement. "We played a lot of games in a couple of weeks so having that little break and more practice time had some impact."
Kahlow went on to finish with 18 points in the win to lead all scorers while Gage Bishop and Gregersen each added 14 points. Adams also finished in double digits with 12 points for the Giants.
"We are always trying to get better in practice and pushing one another, so its important that we use that time to build on our strengths," Gregersen noted.
LS-H returns to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 28 when the team continues play in the Tournament. The Giants take on Kenyon-Wanamingo with tip-off scheduled for 11:30 a.m.