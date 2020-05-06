In this world of the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are not allowed to gather together and play high school sports.
But that’s not stopping them from staying in shape by working out at home. And they’re getting guidance from high school strength and conditioning coaches with tips, online videos and classes on how to do it right.
Not just the big, tough guys are lifting weights.
Tri-City United
Tri-City United strength and conditioning coach Andrew Meier said there are many ways to creatively get in shape without exercise equipment.
“All good programs are built around the idea of having certain components in them,” he said. “So if you squat, pull, press, row and Olympic lift you will have a very solid program. Be creative if you don’t have access to a gym and find ways to include these components. Another component that requires zero equipment is sprinting for speed and explosion.”
For those without weights, Meier recommends using broomsticks, milk jugs, canned food, going outside and finding heavy things to lift. Meier has not posted any of his programs online but has shared them out to TCU athletes who have asked for them.
Meier, who is the original S&C coach at TCU in his eighth year, has a few different programs depending on the setting.
“I use an in-season program designed for lifting twice a week,” he said. “I have an Off-Season program designed for lifting three times a week. I also have a program I use with my students who take my S & C (Strength and Conditioning) classes in school and lastly I have a program I use for my Olympic Weightlifters during our season.”
Meier, who has coached football, basketball and Olympic weightlifting, said all sports can benefit from weight lifting. “I am a firm believer that all athletes should be using the same things when designing and implementing a program. I believe all sports programs should be using the weightroom to develop their kids into bigger, faster, stronger athletes.”
From 50 to 60 students take his S & C Classes and another 40 to 50 athletes are on his Olympic Lifting Team. “There is some crossover, so I am guessing around 60 to 70 total kids,” Meier said.
Exercising programs do not need to change during the virus.
“If the athletes are motivated to get better, I don’t think there is much that needs to change from a design and implementation standpoint,” Meier said. “Again athletes may need to get a little creative to be able to do some of the movements.”
Some athletes may take it easy during the pandemic and not properly prepare for sports.
“I am sure there will be some athletes who will use this pandemic as an excuse to not workout as hard or as often as they should,” Meier said, “but I think as a coach that will show you who really wants to be good and which team and players have good leaders.”
Meier doesn’t think there should be a difference between high school and college strength and conditioning.
“If you have a good S & C coach and program, you will be doing the same types of movements in both because these are the most beneficial things that have been scientifically proven to make bigger and more explosive athletes, which I think every coach would want,” Meier said. “I know a lot of college S & C coaches would love it if all of their athletes had the proper training on these movements in high school. Unfortunately, a lot of high school athletes don’t get that good instruction and lack knowledge and understanding on how to do certain lifts. This leaves college coaches having to spend time educating the athletes.”
A lot of big schools have a S & C coach, but Meier thinks “that it is improving across the country. There are still a lot of schools who rely on sport coaches who have very little training in the subject to run programs, This leads to poor mechanics and just bad teaching form for most athletes.
“The weight room can be a great place to make dreams become a reality, but if not done correctly it can also be a place where dreams go to die. Proper instruction on form can and will go a long way. Don’t worry so much about the weight because with good form the weight will come. Trust the basics and don’t fall for all the gimmicks that you see on the internet.”
Le Sueur-Henderson
Most bigger schools have a strength and conditioning coach. Le Sueur-Henderson does not have one, but head football and wrestling coach Mike May, who played football at Gustavus Adolphus College and plays amateur baseball for the Le Sueur Braves, has created a program and opened the weight room in the summer.
“I have a three-day a week program for student athletes with some base weightlifting exercises and exercises for injury prevention,” May said. “I have a google sheet that the athletes can track and monitor their progress. The athletes received 300 different body weight work outs in a PDF through a remind text. They also have access to a strength program that I created for them on a google sheet. If they have access to weights, they can do those. I have sent the different workouts with no equipment for both football and wrestling.”
Without all the exercise equipment, May said athletes can “stay pretty good of shape with the body weight exercises I have given them. Not having equipment hurts the amount of load the athletes can use and will hurt their development in strength. But their are other areas that they will be able to improve in, and I encourage them to do speed, agility and overall fitness. Students need to get active anyway possible.”
May doesn’t have a formal check in for them to do the activity. “The athletes have to be accountable to themselves and their teammates.
During the virus, the athletes are on their own right now to get the activity completed, May said. “Usually in the spring we open the weight room three to four days a week in the morning. It is always open after school, and in the summer I open the weight room from 8 to 11 Monday through Thursday morning.”
Preparation for sports, especially football and wrestling which require weight training, may be more difficult during the virus.
“I think this hurts an athlete that is motivated and willing to put in the work to improve themselves,” May said. “Everyone is in the same boat right now… I don’t think it will create an unfair advantage but athletes could be more susceptible to injury.”
May said every sport can benefit from strength training. “We try and encourage all sports programs to get in the weight room. I have a general overall work out plan for all athletes. We do sport specific exercises in season.”
College strength and conditioning is very different than high school, May said. “Most athletes in college are there because they want to be good at that sport. They have more drive at that level and usually picked the school because they wanted to play that sport or received a scholarship. The programs are usually more sport specific for colleges. In high school, most of the kids are learning. I try to teach them good overall mechanics to lifting. Once they get comfortable with weightlifting, the program/document that I made can be added to with some auxiliary lifts and speed/agility training. A lot of college athletes are in the same position as the high school athletes. Most of the gyms are closed and access to equipment is very different.”