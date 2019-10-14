The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team faced some tough competition at the Section 2A True Team meet Saturday, Oct. 12 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. Though the girls came in last out of eight teams competing, they obtained a few personal records along the way.
“It was a fun meet with some really good swims,” TCU Coach Kristen Munden said.
In the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay, the team of Kacie Traxler, Mallorie Plut, Mackenzie Marks and Ellie Sladek placed 19 in 2:18.64. The team placed consistently well in relays this past season and did not disappoint here. The team of Kaylee Berger, Natalie Lundahl, Elizabeth Odenthal and Heather Johnson followed in 27th at 2:36.97. Johnson obtained a PR in her leg of the relay as well as in the 400 freestyle relay, where she, Marks, Makenna Streed and Josephine Hatlevig placed 25th in 5:04.97. Traxler, Berger, Plut and Sladek placed 17th in 4:31.77.
Other notable races include the 200 individual medley. Senior Josephine Hatlevig finished 23th in 3:00.61 and was followed by eighth-grader Mallorie Plut in 24th in 3:02.88. Plut shaved a second off her PR in this race.
In the 50 free, sophomore Kacie Traxler led her teammates, earning 26th at 30.43. Eight-graders Natalie Lundahl and Kaylee Berger followed behind in 28th and 29the respectively with times of 30.58 and 30.86.
Eight-grader Ellie Sladek took 18th out of 30th in 100 freestyle at 1:03.38. Traxler followed at 22, finishing in 1:05.06, while Kaylee Berger and Mallorie Plut placed 29th and 30th. Sladek also placed well in the 100 backstroke, finishing 18th out of 28th in 1:15.16.
Seventh-grader Makenna Streed obtained a PR in the 200 free. Though she came in last, she dropped four seconds off of her time to finish in 2:57.64.
The team finished the meet with 197 points, behind Austin, Faribault, Winona, Simley, Mankato East, St. Peter and Mankato West, who won the meet with 1453 points.