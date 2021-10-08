After a slow start which highlighted all the troubles the Le Sueur-Henderson football team has been plagued by this season, the Giants rallied around a power offense and big play defense to defeat the Sibley East Wolverines on Homecoming.
LS-H allowed 14 points in the first seven minutes of the game but kept the Wolverines off the board for the rest of the night as the Giants scored 24 unanswered to earn a 24-14 victory, their first of the season.
"It feels great to get the win," running back/linebacker Mason Reinhardt said. "We had a rough start but we started to get our execution down as our lineman really stepped up down the stretch."
Giants coach Mike May added, "Tonight was fun. We talk every week about executing our plays and finishing the game and we let the score take care of itself."
Sibley East took the opening kickoff and after it appeared the team had been stopped near midfield, the Wolverines converted a fourth-and-five with a fake punt that gained 14 yards. A couple of plays later, they scored the opening points of the game on a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:44 remaining in first quarter followed by a successful point after try.
David Gupton took the following kickoff all the way to the 50-yard line with a 45-yard return but two plays later, while Reinhardt was being gang tackled, a defender was able to strip the ball and get it back to Sibley East.
After an LS-H turnover on the next drive, Sibley East disguised an option run and was able to make it to the open field, scoring a 60-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 5:08 to go in the first quarter.
LS-H then took advantage of a Sibley East mistake to set up its first touchdown when the Wolverines fired a snap over their punter's head to give the Giants the ball at the 8-yard line.
Two plays later, the Giants scored their first points of the game as Nathan Gregersen kept the ball on an option run from two-yards out and plowed into the end zone. The PAT from Ethan Hathaway was good and with 1:43 to go in the first half, the Sibley East lead was just 14-7.
The Giants received the kick to start the second half and after taking a touchback, began their drive at the 20-yard line. LS-H focused on rushing the ball up the middle and Reinhardt broke a 15-yard run to midfield after getting good blocks up front while also trucking a linebacker to the ground for extra yards.
"We made a few adjustments up front," May said. "We knew we were physical there and we were just missing a few assignments, so we made the adjustment and made sure we really came out and fired hard."
Soon after, Gregersen connected with Gupton down the left sideline for a 26-yard pass that gave the Giants first and goal at the 4-yard line. The Giants continued to pound the ball into the middle and on third and goal, Gregersen was able to break the barrier for his second rushing TD of the night. After a successful PAT from Hathaway, the game was tied 14-14 with 6:30 remaining in the third.
With the score tied, the teams were careful to protect the ball and traded field position before the Giants were able to put together a scoring drive to open the fourth quarter. LS-H converted three third down plays to get the ball all the way down to the Sibley East eight-yard line but there the drive stalled.
The Giants lined up 25-yard field goal attempt on fourth down and Hathaway drilled the ball straight through the uprights to go ahead 17-14 with 6:28 to go in the fourth.
The Wolverines got good field position to start their next drive but were quickly put in a position to attempt to convert on fourth and two. As the Sibley East back got the ball he was met immediately at the line by Reinhardt who stalled all momentum, allowing teammate Jacob Stolley to clean up the tackle and bring down the runner short.
After taking over, the Giants handed the ball to Reinhardt up the middle and after looking like he had initially been stopped, he broke through a scrum and stiff armed an attempted tackler before breaking out for a 46-yard touchdown to put LS-H up 24-14 with 3:31 to go.
"He's the heart and soul of our team every week and every day," May said of Reinhardt. "He was hurt the last three weeks and having him back really gives us that pump in the middle of our lineup, he's our guy and he makes everyone else go around him."
Reinardt added, "The lineman, man, all credit to them. My run game depends on them and they were amazing tonight."
Friday night's game also served as the main event for Le Sueur-Henderson's homecoming where the 2021 queen and king were crowned. Grace Hardel was named queen and Keegan Straub was named king in a pregame ceremony.
The Giants return to action Thursday, Oct. 14 when they travel to face off against Maple River with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.