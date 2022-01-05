With wrestlers representing 74 high schools from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, the Rumble on the Red wrestling invitational featured some of the best high school wrestlers in the Midwest. Despite that high level of competition, three members of the Tri-City United Titans team, Carter O`Malley, Caleb Whipps and Marco Reyes, earned top eight finishes.
Whipps was the top finisher for the Titans with a sixth place finish after winning his first three matches before being pinned in the semi-final match to fall into the consolation bracket. Unfortunately in that match he was hurt and took a medical forfeit in the final two matches to earn the sixth place finish.
Reyes had a very different path to his seventh place finish winning his opening match before dropping into the consolation bracket with a second round loss. He battled back with three straight victories before dropping his fifth round consolation match to enter the seventh-place matchup. Reyes won the seventh-place match with a 3-2 decision to earn 11 team points.
O'Malley began his run with a pair of decisions before dropping his quarterfinal match via 4-0 decision to fall into the consolation bracket. He won his first consolation match before dropping a 3-2 decision in the consolation fifth round and then lost in the seventh-place match to finish eighth.
TCU returns to action Thursday, Jan. 6 when the team travels to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial for an invitational.
120 Riley Skluzacek (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nick Thein (Pine Island) 10-2 won by fall over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-5 (Fall 3:15)
Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Michel (New Prague) 8-6 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 3-5 (Dec 5-2)
132 Brant Lemieux (6-9) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Blake Brutger (Kimball Area) 5-6 won in tie breaker - 1 over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-9 (TB-1 4-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dutch Nordby (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 4-6 (SV-1 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-9 (Dec 3-1)
132 Chris Johnson (8-8) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 won by major decision over Tyler Schickedanz (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 6-7 (MD 9-1)
Champ. Round 2 - Logan Butzon (Jackson County Central) 16-2 won by fall over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 (Fall 5:47)
Cons. Round 2 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-9 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 won by decision over Daniel Fernandez (Minot) 22-5 (Dec 6-5)
Cons. Round 4 - Hunter Gruchow (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 21-4 won by decision over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 8-8 (Dec 7-2)
145 Cole Franek (11-6) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 11-6 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit () 10-8 (For.)
Champ. Round 2 - Zach Hanson (Lakeville North) 16-2 won by tech fall over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 11-6 (TF-1.5 4:54 (18-3))
Cons. Round 2 - Mitchell Mallak (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 7-6 won by decision over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 11-6 (Dec 6-3)
145 Carter O`Malley (11-7) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 won by decision over Cole Radenz (Bismarck Century) 19-8 (Dec 9-3)
Champ. Round 2 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 won by decision over Connor Manske (West Fargo Sheyenne) 7-2 (Dec 9-8)
Quarterfinal - Kyler Wong (Wayzata) 20-3 won by decision over Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 4 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 won by decision over Isaac Felchle (Bismarck St Mary`s) 25-4 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 5 - Owen Bouthilet (Stillwater) 13-8 won by decision over Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match - Sawyer Simmons (Royalton-Upsala) 7-4 won by decision over Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-7 (Dec 5-1)
152 Caleb Whipps (12-3) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 won by fall over Tom Green (St. Francis) 0-5 (Fall 2:49)
Champ. Round 2 - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 won by decision over Carson Kullhem (Aitkin) 12-6 (Dec 14-7)
Quarterfinal - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 won by decision over Brad Little (Woodbury) 13-2 (Dec 5-2)
Semifinal - Griffin Lundeen (Thief River Falls) 18-2 won by fall over Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 (Fall 0:31)
Cons. Semi - Nicholas Anderson (West Fargo) 22-4 won by medical forfeit over Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 (M. For.)
5th Place Match - Ashton Lipinski (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 15-5 won by medical forfeit over Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) 12-3 (M. For.)
182 Caden O`Malley (11-4) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-4 won by fall over Alejandro Torbenson (Minnetonka) 10-6 (Fall 0:25)
Champ. Round 2 - Clete Scherer (Delano) 13-2 won by decision over Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-4 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-4 won by fall over Bo Flagstad (St. Francis) 7-5 (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Round 3 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-4 won by major decision over Gabe Gorecki (Royalton-Upsala) 11-2 (MD 11-2)
Cons. Round 4 - Ben Nagel (Bismarck) 24-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 11-4 (SV-1 4-2)
195 Marco Reyes (13-5) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 won by fall over Will Post (West Fargo Sheyenne) 11-4 (Fall 1:34)
Champ. Round 2 - Max McEnelly (Waconia) 15-0 won by tech fall over Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 (TF-1.5 2:31 (23-8))
Cons. Round 2 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 won by major decision over Will Rustan (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 13-7 (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 won by major decision over Broden Muske (Valley City) 16-2 (MD 12-2)
Cons. Round 4 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 won by decision over Mark Rendl (Forest Lake) 8-4 (Dec 8-7)
Cons. Round 5 - William Freking (Jackson County Central) 14-9 won by injury default over Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 (Inj. 2:01)
7th Place Match - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 13-5 won by decision over Torrey Carlson (United North Central Warriors) 13-4 (Dec 3-2)
285 Robert Bastyr (5-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-5 won by fall over Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) 17-3 (Fall 2:27)
Champ. Round 2 - Ace Meyer (Kimball Area) 8-3 won by fall over Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-5 (Fall 4:23)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Weikum (Bismarck St Mary`s) 12-10 won by fall over Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-5 (Fall 1:29)