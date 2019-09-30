The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team collected its fair share of standout races. While the team fell into fifth behind the other competitors, including Bloomington Kennedy, Coon Rapids, New Prague, St. Peter, TCU swim and dive coach Kristen Munden was happy with the team’s performance.
“It was a great meet for the girls to have some great swims,” said TCU coach Kristen Munden. “Saturday's Varsity meet landed us with 31 total points. With some strong teams in front of us we got 5th place overall.”
Among the standout races was the medley relay, where the team of sophomore Kacie Traxler, eighth-grader Mallorie Plut, senior Josephine Hatlevig and eighth-grader Kalyee Berger placed ninth out of 16 with a time of 2:22.89.
Traxler, Berger and Plut teamed up for the 400 free relay with eighth-grader Ellise Sladek to finish in eighth out of 18 in 4:31.51. The four also placed well in the 100 free. Sladek led the team placing fifth and was followed by Traxler in 11th, Plut in 15th and Berger in 16th.
Ninth-grader Elizabeth Odenthal scored a new personal record, cutting four seconds off of her 100 fly.
The girls will host their next meet against Lakes International Language Academy on Tuesday Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Tri-City United middle school.