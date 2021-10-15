As the Cleveland High School students and staff continued to celebrate homecoming, the Clippers' football team took on the responsibility of hosting the Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Knights. After taking a 7-6 lead into the half, Cleveland dominated the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points to take home the 23-6 victory.
"I'm proud of the seniors," Cleveland coach Erik Hermanson said. "They wanted to come out and run the ball and just show that all their hard work and weightlifting this year had paid off."
Senior Carter Dylla added, "We played good, we ran the ball really well and the defense got the stops we needed all night."
The first score on the night came via the running game as Fisher Knish took a handoff from 17 yards out and broke some tackles on his way to the end zone. The Clippers were in position to score after Dylla hauled in a 32-yard reception along the sideline from freshman quarterback Blake Lyons.
The Knights were able to connect on a pair of deep throws, one from 40 yards and the other from 30, before they rushed the ball the final 15 yards for a touchdown. They attempted a two-point conversion but the throw was incomplete and left Cleveland with the 7-6 lead.
Henry Strobel intercepted a pass during the next AC/GE possession but despite good field position, the Clippers turned the ball over on downs. As the first half came to a close, Dylla intercepted an overthrown ball but as Cleveland attempted to score, Lyon's pass was picked off and the Knights took a knee to go to halftime.
When it came to the play of the secondary, Dylla noted, "We were watching the quarterback's eyes, he was looking one way and we read it and all of our defensive backs played well."
On the Clippers first possession of the second half, Lyons was dragged to the ground by his facemask which forced him to leave the game. Dylla took over at quarterback and drove the ball deep, allowing Strobel to hit a 19-yard field goal.
"We have been given so many speed bumps with quarterbacks getting hurt," Hermanson said. "Another one got knocked out tonight, but the guys would not be denied."
Dylla brought an end to the next drive with another interception and a couple plays later, Knish dashed 31 yards for a touchdown. Dylla picked off another pass from the Knights and the ground game, consisting primarily of Knish and Tanyon Hoheisel started to wear down the defense.
"Two weeks ago, we thought Fisher was going to be done for the year when they took him off the field at USC in an ambulance," Hermanson said. "But tonight he was just an MVP out there and running like a senior, what a leader."
Dylla and Kale Kelley each picked off a pass down the stretch and Kaleb Timlin put the game out of reach with a 27-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Dylla.
"Two weeks in a row we have counted on him [Dylla] to make every big play and he's come through," Hermanson said. "When he was younger his parents thought he was too small to play and now he's out here just dominating, what a great kid."
Despite the win for the Clippers being locked up, one of the biggest moments of the night came after the team forced a turnover on downs with 23 seconds to go in the game.
After Hermanson called a timeout, Cleveland senior quarterback Jackson Meyer went out onto the field for the first time since his severe knee injury sustained in week two of the season. Meyer was able to take the snap and kneel the ball in victory formation much to the excitement of everyone involved with Clippers football.
"We were really hoping to get that situation," Hermanson said. "We knew if we had the shot we were going to take it, we owe Jackson so much with all the hard work he has put in over the years. He waited so patiently for his time and got off to a red hot start this year and then just had that terrible injury."
Dylla added: "It was cool to see Jackson Meyer with that torn ACL kneel the ball at the end. He's been working so hard and for him to have that injury, it just kills. Seeing him back in pads was really cool."
Knish finished the game with 19 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Hoheisel added 11 carries and 68 yards as well as five tackles, two of them for a loss.
Dylla's stat line featured four completions for 37 yards and a touchdown, eight carries for 62 yards and four interceptions.
Strobel had an interception to go along with a field goal and a pair of successful point after tries.
Cade Kriha recorded six tackles, three of them for a loss while Lucas Walechka had seven tackles, one for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
The Clippers will host Mayer Lutheran Wednesday, Oct. 20 to wrap up the regular season.