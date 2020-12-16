Five Le Sueur-Henderson football players made the 2020 South Central Silver All-District Team.
Three Giants earned All-District honors: senior running back/linebacker Lukas Graff, senior quarterback/linebacker Zach Berndt and junior offensive/defensive lineman Gage Bishop.
Two Giants received All-District Honorable Mention: junior wide receiver/linebacker Mason Reinhardt and sophomore offensive/defensive lineman Beau Becker.
Berndt led the Giants in passing, completing 35 of 79 pass attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
Graff led LS-H in rushing with 52 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 31 yards and made 19 tackles.
Reinhardt led the Giants in receiving yardage with nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Reinhardt also had a team-high 29 tackles.
Cayden Luna had a team high 10 receptions for 74 yards.
Junior wide receiver/defensive back Nathan Gregersen had six receptions for 87 yards and made 16 tackles.
Junior wide receiver/defensive back David Gupton caught six passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jesse Mercado caught two passes for 5 yards, completed 1 of 1 passes for 16 yards and had 10 tackles.
Other leading tacklers included running back/linebacker Ethan Genelin, Bishop and junior lineman Dylan Kaylow with nine each, junior defensive back Dylan Novak with five tackles, sophomore lineman Will Davis with 5.5 tackles, junior lineman Isaias Sanchez, Gupton, Becker and junior lineman Noe Sanchez with four tackles.
The Giants graduate five seniors: Genelin, Graff, Berndt, Mercado and offensive/defensive lineman Isaias Sanchez.
LS-H played half of the normal number of games in the regular season because of COVID-19 contact tracing leading to both players and coaches needing to be on quarantined for 14 days.
The Giants finished with a 1-3 record, defeating Belle Plaine 27-22 and losing to Tri-City United 36-12, Norwood Young America 30-8 and Sibley East 21-0.