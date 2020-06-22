The State of Minnesota continues the process of reopening through a phased approach.
Minnesota State High School League member schools should continue to use the guidance and requirements from MDH (Minnesota Department of Health), MDE (Minnesota Department of Education), the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Gov. Walz as they update and implement their COVID-19 preparedness plans.
The MSHSL supports the phased-in approach recommended by MDH. Schools and programs always have the opportunity to be more restrictive than these guidelines. Member schools should assess the capabilities and capacities of their facilities and programs to move forward through phases.
Important requirements for Member Schools:
- Have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan written and implemented.
- Meet the MDH requirements of holding games and scrimmages shared in today's updated Guidance.
- Follow the COVID-19 Guidance for Youth, Student and Childcare Programs Guidance.
A press release from the Minnesota Department of Health (Friday, June 19) COVID-19 Sports Guidance for Youth and Adults includes new information :
- Pod sizes for both indoor and outdoor activities are set at 25 students.
- Full team practices for all sports may begin June 24, 2020.
- Inter-team games and scrimmages may resume for outdoor sports beginning June 24 and indoor sports beginning July 1.
The phased-in approach recommended by MDH includes the timeline and phases listed below:
- Starting on June 24, begin with inter-team scrimmages as part of practice.
- Two weeks later, focus on playing teams in your local community, local club, or local organization.
- After another two weeks, consider expanding to teams beyond your local community, but consider COVID-19 case activity level and risk in those communities when making travel decisions.
Guidance was also recently updated by MDH allowing for more than one swimmer per lane for competitive swim practice. When a facility’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan includes a diagram of proposed lane configurations and a description of how social distancing requirements will be met, more than one swimmer per lane is allowed. The full plan is available here. https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/poolreopen.pdf
MSHSL continues to work with schools to remain in alignment with the guidance and requirements put forth by MDH, MDE and the CDC.