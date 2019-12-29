The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team earned its first win of the season at Tri-City United Christmas Tournament at Montgomery.
The Giants (1-8) defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58-27 in the second round Saturday.
Triton defeated LS-H 69-54 in the first round Friday.
Triton 69, LS-H 54
"We played hard on Friday and had the lead about halfway through the second half, but had too many empty possessions to end the game and they hit their shots down the stretch," LS-H head coach John Garvey said.
Halle Bemmels led the Giants with 14 points on 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 6 on 3-point shots. Lauren Gregersen also hit double figures with 11 points.
Morgan Goettlicher led LS-H with eight rebounds and scored seven points.
Also for the Giants, Zoe Thomson and Makenna Borchardt scored six points each, and Samantha Wilbright and Olivia Fritz netted five points apiece.
Four players scored in double digits for the Cobras (7-3), led by Sydney Gilliland with 27 points. Kendra Petersohn scored 19 points, Brylee Iverson 15 points and Holly Kubat 12 points.
LS-H 58, JWP 27
"We came out with a lot more energy on Saturday, did a much better job rebounding on both ends and made a higher percentage of our shots," Garvey said. "We have played well defensively in most of our games, and it really showed on Saturday. Kyla Samora had a really nice game scoring 18, and Lauren Gregersen did a great job getting 17 rebounds."
Three Giants scored in double figures, led by Samora. Goettlicher scored 10 points, and Wilbright netted 10 points.
Also for LS-H, Gregersen scored seven points, Borchardt five, Bemmels four, and Thomson three.
JWP (1-8) was led by Amanda Sack with seven points.
LS-H hosts St. Clair (6-2) at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.