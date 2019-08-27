Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson Girls Swimming

COACHES

Head coach: Kristen Munden, third year

Assistant coaches: Dave DeMars, second year 

KEY PLAYERS

Josephine Hatlevig - Senior, Team Captain

Kacie Traxler - Sophomore

Ellie Sladek - Freshman

Natalie Lundahl - Eighth Grade

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Heather Johnson - Senior, Team Captain

Kaylee Berger - Eighth grade

Mallorie Plut - Eighth grade

Amanda Prigge - Eighth grade

MOVED ON

Kelsey Berndt

Lizzie Trnka

Kindra Spinler

Liz Christian

Sarah Novak

2019 SEASON OUTLOOK

"We have a lot of new young talent along with returning veterans that are ready to shine," Munden said. "One week into practice, and we are farther than we were mid-season last year."

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"Thrilled to have so many seventh graders our for swim, especially with so many options for fall sports." - Kristen Munden

BY THE NUMBERS

20: swimmers on the roster

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572.

