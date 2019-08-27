Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson Girls Swimming
COACHES
Head coach: Kristen Munden, third year
Assistant coaches: Dave DeMars, second year
KEY PLAYERS
Josephine Hatlevig - Senior, Team Captain
Kacie Traxler - Sophomore
Ellie Sladek - Freshman
Natalie Lundahl - Eighth Grade
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Heather Johnson - Senior, Team Captain
Kaylee Berger - Eighth grade
Mallorie Plut - Eighth grade
Amanda Prigge - Eighth grade
MOVED ON
Kelsey Berndt
Lizzie Trnka
Kindra Spinler
Liz Christian
Sarah Novak
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
"We have a lot of new young talent along with returning veterans that are ready to shine," Munden said. "One week into practice, and we are farther than we were mid-season last year."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"Thrilled to have so many seventh graders our for swim, especially with so many options for fall sports." - Kristen Munden
BY THE NUMBERS
20: swimmers on the roster