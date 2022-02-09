Friday night, Tri-City United hosted three of the better wrestling programs in the region in advance of sections. Even with the high level of competition, the Titans won two of their three duals with the lone loss coming to Marshall at the end of the night by a score of 34-32.
Chris Johnson, Caleb Whipps and Caden O'Malley all went undefeated on the evening for the Titans.
One of the most intriguing matches of the night saw Kole Guth of St. Peter, the fourth ranked wrestler in Class 2A in the 170-pound weight class, take on Caden O’Malley, the seventh ranked wrestler in Class 2A. Guth was able to take the early edge with a takedown, but O'Malley escaped prior to the end of the first round. O'Malley tied the match after starting the second round down and escaping before earning a takedown of Guth that he escaped from.
Trailing by one, Guth chose to start down and was able to escape, tying the match, but O'Malley was able to come out on top with last-minute takedown to end the match.
The Titans now begin preparations for the team and individual section tournaments. The team tournament is scheduled to take place Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 19 while the individual tournament takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
Tri-City United 39, St. Peter 33
106: Tucker Skulzacek (TCU) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 6:04)
113: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 7-1)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Gavin Sherman (TCU) (Fall 1:33)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:55)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Brant Lemieux (TCU) (Fall 6:41)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 3-1)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (Fall 3:18)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over (STPE) (For.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 0:39)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 1:41)
182: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Kole Guth (STPE) (Dec 6-4)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Marco Reyes (TCU) (Dec 6-3)
220: Kolton Duff (TCU) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 3:13)
285: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over (TCU) (For.)
Tri-City United 51, Sibley East 19
106: Tucker Skulzacek (TCU) over (SIEA) (For.)
113: Benito Diaz (SIEA) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (TF 16-0 0:00)
120: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Roberto Palma-Martha (SIEA) (Fall 4:23)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Josh Sotelo (SIEA) (Fall 0:39)
132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Christian Sotelo (SIEA) (Fall 6:30)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over Saul Cardenas (SIEA) (Fall 2:05)
145: Drayden Morton (SIEA) over Cole Franek (TCU) (TF 20-5 0:00)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over Michael farias (SIEA) (Fall 0:55)
160: Jathen Mendoza (SIEA) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 0:35)
170: Owen Utendorfer (SIEA) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Dec 7-5)
182: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over (SIEA) (For.)
195: Marco Reyes (TCU) over Aaron Elseth (SIEA) (Dec 9-4)
220: Kolton Duff (TCU) over (SIEA) (For.)
285: Double Forfeit
Marshall 34, Tri-City United 32
106: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Tucker Skulzacek (TCU) (Fall 4:25)
113: Dawson DeCamp (MARS) over Riley Skluzacek (TCU) (Dec 5-4)
120: Brayden Chandler (MARS) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (TF 17-1 0:00)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Drew Chandler (MARS) (Dec 9-2)
132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Collin Klenken (MARS) (Dec 8-5)
138: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Carter O`Malley (TCU) (Dec 9-6)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over Aidan Mattison (MARS) (Fall 1:52)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over Tate Condezo (MARS) (Dec 6-4)
160: Lukas Stelter (MARS) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 1:42)
170: Tucker Fiene (MARS) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (TF 22-5 0:00)
182: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over AJ Haas (MARS) (Fall 0:25)
195: Marco Reyes (TCU) over Gavin Schaefer (MARS) (Fall 1:48)
220: Keiton Walerius (MARS) over (TCU) (For.)
285: Kolton Duff (TCU) over Caleb Witte (MARS) (TF 17-1 0:00)