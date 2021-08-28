COACHES
Head coach: Stacey Feser, 3rd Year.
Assistant coaches: Sherri Fritz, 21st year; Lauren Gregersen, 1st Year.
KEY PLAYERS
Returning Letter Winners: Lucy Kleschult, Amelia Ernst, Emma Osborne, Julia More, Hannah Lynch, Sam Wilbright, Morgan Schwandt and Lexi Terwedo.
Others who will stand out: Andrea Terwedo and Rhyan Fritz.
MOVED ON
Halle Bemmels, Sara Milam, Brianna Sippo, Zoe Thomson, Allison Schwandt and Makenna Borchardt.
2020 RECAP
We only got to play 9 games in 2020 due to the pandemic and our school moving to full distance so our season was cut short. Our record was 1-8. We had many setbacks in 2020 due to quarantines so we are looking forward to a more “normal” season in 2021.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
I expect us to be a middle of the road team this year. We have many girls that will be playing or starting varsity for the first time this year. However, we have good team chemistry so they are fun to watch! The activities we look forward to this season are the Marshall tournament where we stay overnight and have the opportunity to do a lot of team bonding as well as senior night.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 — Returning letter winners
8 — Seniors
7 — Juniors