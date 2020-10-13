Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team has opened the season against tough competition in the Minnesota River Conference.
The Giants dropped to 0-3 with a 16-25, 19-25, 21-25 loss to host Belle Plaine (3-0) on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
"We played hard tonight but weren't consistent enough to stick with them," LS-H head coach Stacy Feser said. "They are an aggressive and scrappy team that wouldn't let us go on many point runs. I was happy that our passing improved from our game last night."
On Monday, Oct. 12 against Southwest Christian 2-1), the Giants also fell in three sets 21-25, 13-25, 18-25.
"We have a tough schedule to start our season," Feser said. "We are a young team that hasn't played with each other much so we are still trying to figure out what our best combination of players are. It's tough to do when you have a strong schedule to start and not much time to prepare. We are adapting fast though, and the girls are excited for the challenge!
In the season opener, Saturday, Oct. 10 against visiting Mayer Lutheran (4-0), Mayer won all three: 15-16, 25-16, 25-18.
Continuing the MRC schedule, the Giants hasostCentral of Norwood Young America at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Le Sueur and travel to Tri-City United at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.