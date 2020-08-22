Coaches
Head Coach: Carey Langer, 19th year as a soccer head coach at the regional, national and varsity level
Assistant coaches: Erik Wipf, 2nd year
Dave Dominguez, 1st year
Key Players
"Girls are very young, but very athletic and are a great building block for TCU girls soccer," said Langer.
"Expect some exciting things from returning junior captain Michelle Ramirez. A tenacious and physical defender that always brings everything she’s got. She can shut a player down, get possession of the ball and move it up the field quickly."
"Junior returning captain Liz Beth Mendez will be a midfield player to keep an eye on. Quietly prideful on the soccer field with great stamina and team support, is also an outstanding student. She personifies all the qualities of a top-notch student athlete."
"Freshmen defender Ava Dresow is a great addition to the TCU Girls Varsity Soccer Program. She brings experience, powerful and physical play, and confidence to TCU’s defense. She will take our defense to a new level and help solidify the defensive third of the field."
"Senior captain Chloe Triden is an outstanding student athlete that offers confidence and smart defensive choices. She is the glue in a physical and stout defensive line up for TCU girls soccer."
Keep your eye on
Forward Nora Titus: "Great speed, solid shooting skills, and a go-to player," said Langer. "As her confidence builds she will become a highlight reel player."
Forward Kylie Schmitz "Great moves, the ability to provide well-placed shotson goal, and a quiet tenacity that will continue to emerge as she gains confidence."
Wing defender Guadalupe Lopez: "A young but incredibly aggressive defender with outstanding foot skills and speed. Has emerged as a force on defense and brings great confidence to a solid TCU defensive line-up."
Moved on
Giselle Sanchez and Jennifer Sanchez: "Outstanding student athletes that helped TCU build a soccer program," said Langer. "They own that memory forever and will be greatly missed this year!"
2019 Recap
"TCU’s conference only has three schools that offer soccer and neither of them are part of Section 2A with TCU," said Langer. "Last year’s record is hard to record as we had a schedule that was a varsity and junior varsity hybrid designed to get TCU’s soccer program off the ground."
2020 Season Outlook
"The 2020 TCU girls varsity team is a very, very young team," said Langer. "We are benefitting from having athletic volleyball players join us as their season has been moved to the spring. We are young and lack experience, but we are more athletic and competitive than a year ago. This group of girls are meshing quickly, and I believe we will be a quick and physical team that will exceed expectations."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Coach Langer is "sold on building a complete program at TCU. That means you commit yourself to player development and understand that the complete soccer player has their mind and body in balance. The expectations that exist on the competitive soccer pitch also exist in the classroom. We strive to be the best at what we do, we work to find balance between our sport and our studies, and that we always remember we represent Tri-City United Schools and community in a respectful and responsible manner."