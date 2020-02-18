No. 8 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson (7-18) will host No. 9 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (6-17) in the play-in game of the nine-team Section 2AA North Subsection girls basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Le Sueur.
The Giants beat the Thunderbirds 55-54 during the regular season.
The winner will travel to No. 1 seeded Belle Plaine (22-3), which has a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
In other North Subsection games at 7 p.m Monday, No. 4 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (18-6) will host No. 5 Norwood Young America (9-16) at New Ulm; No. 3 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake (13-12) will host No. 6 Tri-City United (8-16) at Glencoe. No. 2 Jordan (17-7) will host No. 7 Sibley East (7-15).
The subsection semifinals will be 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Feb. 28 at New Prague. The final will be 8 p.m. March 6 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.