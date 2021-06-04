The Tri-City United softball faced off against Belle Plaine for their third game this season. The Tigers had previously defeated TCU 1-3, while the Titans had topped Belle Plaine in their rematch 4-3, but it all came down to their third game on Thursday in the second round of the Section 2AA tournament. Unfortunately for the Titans, the Tigers grabbed the win 7-1.
The Titans collected one run at the top of the first inning, but struggled to score the rest of the game. Brooke Blaschko opened with a single and was doubled in by Ellaina Novak. But before Novak could reach home, Belle Plaine struck out the next two batters.
TCU prevented Belle Plaine from scoring the first inning, but the Tigers put on a run on the board in the second with a home run. The Titans attempted to pull ahead in the third as Blaschko hit a double, but the Titans were knocked out in a fly out and a ground out.
The game remained tied into the fourth inning, until Belle Plaine racked up three more runs in the bottom. The Titans gave up two errors, allowing Belle Plaine to put a runner on third and first, and with two doubles the Tigers jumped up 4-1.
The Titans came close to scoring in the fifth, but suffered two outs at the top of the inning. TCU loaded the bases as Molly Closser doubled and Novak and Anastasia Rynda walked, but failed to score after a pop out ended the top of the inning.
At the bottom of the sixth, Belle Plaine put three more runs on the board with three doubles and a single. The Tigers knocked out the Titans 1-2-3 in the seventh and ended the game leading 7-1.
TCU ended the game with four hits and Brooke Blaschko leading with one run and two hits. Novak pitched for all six innings and threw two strikeouts and 63 strikes over 86 pitches while giving up 11 runs.
Despite the loss, the Titans are still in the tournament. At 2 p.m. Saturday at Caswell Park, North Mankato, the Titans face Maple River.