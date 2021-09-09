The Tri-City United Titans played the United South Central to a draw in singles matchups which allowed the doubles teams of the Titans to decide the outcome. While Alexis Hoefs and Kendra Blaschko took down their opponents quickly, it took a come-from-behind victory from the duo of Cynthia Balcazar and Molly Closser to earn the victory for TCU.
"I thought we started pretty strong, we lost a little bit in the middle of the match but we both had good net shots and read each other really well," said Hoefs.
Blaschko added, "This was our first time playing together this season and we worked really well together. We found a way to make some good shots and good plays."
The Titans earned their first singles win of the day with Sam Tiede defeating her opponent in singles number one 6-1, 6-2. "I thought it was a really good match. She was an aggressive player and her serves were always in and really hard," said Tiede.
Tiede found success on the day by staying mobile and tracking down shots as well as hitting the backline with precision shots. "I've been trying to get those back-line shots in and they fell in today."
The other singles victory for the Titans came from Morgan Mueller who outdueled her singles number three opponent 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Hoefs and Blashko took their match 6-3, 6-3 while Balcazar and Closser manufactured a come-from-behind win with the score 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.
The win is the second on the season for the TCU tennis team. The Titan's next match will be Tuesday, Sep. 14, when they host the Le-Sueur Henderson Giants at 4:15 p.m.