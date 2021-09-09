210916 lcn spt Savannah Squires

Savannah Squires returns a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)
Monserrat Ruiz Mendez sets her feet to return a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United Titans played the United South Central to a draw in singles matchups which allowed the doubles teams of the Titans to decide the outcome. While Alexis Hoefs and Kendra Blaschko took down their opponents quickly, it took a come-from-behind victory from the duo of Cynthia Balcazar and Molly Closser to earn the victory for TCU. 

Alexis Hoefs returns a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"I thought we started pretty strong, we lost a little bit in the middle of the match but we both had good net shots and read each other really well," said Hoefs.

Kendra Blaschko returns a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Alexis Hoefs returns a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Blaschko added, "This was our first time playing together this season and we worked really well together. We found a way to make some good shots and good plays."

MacKenzie Holmbo tracks down a ball before returning it. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Emma Treanor plays tight to the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Titans earned their first singles win of the day with Sam Tiede defeating her opponent in singles number one 6-1, 6-2. "I thought it was a really good match. She was an aggressive player and her serves were always in and really hard," said Tiede. 

Sam Tiede chases down a shot in the corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tiede found success on the day by staying mobile and tracking down shots as well as hitting the backline with precision shots. "I've been trying to get those back-line shots in and they fell in today."

Morgan Mueller launches a ball in the air on a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The other singles victory for the Titans came from Morgan Mueller who outdueled her singles number three opponent 6-2, 6-4.

Cynthia Balcazar sets her feet to return a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Molly Closser sends an overhand shot at her opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In doubles, Hoefs and Blashko took their match 6-3, 6-3 while Balcazar and Closser manufactured a come-from-behind win with the score 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

The win is the second on the season for the TCU tennis team. The Titan's next match will be Tuesday, Sep. 14, when they host the Le-Sueur Henderson Giants at 4:15 p.m.

