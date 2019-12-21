Deck the scoreboard with lots of goals, fa la la la la, la la la la.
It was an easy win for the Minnesota River Bulldog girls as they beat visiting Morris Area/Benson Area 9-1 on Friday. The score was the same as when the Bulldogs beat the Storm back on Nov. 9.
“We played them before, and they have such a young squad, and we knew that,” said head coach Tom Blaido.
The first period was a steady stream of goals with Anna Pavlo starting the action and Adrianna Bixby on the assist. Emma Seaver scored the next goal unassisted. Following up at 10:29, Keely Olness put in the game’s only power play goal. She was assisted by Nicole McCabe and Makenna Mueller.
Less than three minutes later, Olness scored again with Mueller and McCabe again helping. Then the Pavlo-Bixby tandem struck again, and with Seaver’s goal assisted by Pavlo at 14:53, it was 6-0 Bulldogs at the first break.
McCabe scored a shorthanded goal in the second, and Pavlo completed a hat trick with Seaver helping. Later in the period, the Storm scored a token goal on a breakaway.
The Bulldogs spent the third period trying to spread the scoring among their teammates. Helped by Olness, Bixby’s score at 11:20 put a bow on the easy-peasy triumph.
“We’re not going to take players out or have them slow down or anything,” Blaido said. “That doesn’t make sense, but it gives us an opportunity so they can improve themselves. You look at the third and fourth line. That’s next year’s second and third line.”
The Bulldogs out shot the Storm 19-6 in period one, 13-11 in period two and 6-5 in period three. Madison Kisor had 16 saves. Taking over in the mesh, Amelia Messer stopped all five shots that went in her direction.
Today’s (Saturday), the Bulldog girls take on Minnehaha United. Minnehaha has just one win in 10 outings but generally faces AA competition.
“We’ve always struggled with Minnehaha,” Blaido said. “But this year, it’s a better squad, so we’re ready to take them on.”