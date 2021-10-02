Saturday morning, the Clippers volleyball team took part in a tournament held at Tri-City United where they went 2-2 to finish tied for third.
In pool play, Cleveland defeated JWP 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) and Fairmont 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, (2)) but fell to Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0 (33-31, 25-22).
In the elimination stage of the tournament, the Clippers fell to eventual champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2-0 (27-25, 25-19).
Emily Kern had 28 kills, and 6 blocks for Cleveland while Taylin Gosch led the team with 75 set assists while adding eight kills, and 17 digs.
Ava Hahn recorded 23 kills and eight aces while libero Emma Sweere had 52 digs.
Cleveland is now 17-8 (5-1) on the season and will to Madelia Thursday, Oct. 7, for a Valley Conference matchup with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.