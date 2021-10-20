Facing a team stacked with seniors, the Tri-City United girls soccer team suffered one of their biggest losses of the season in a 19-0 shutout to Fairmont.
TCU kept the goal protected for almost 25 minutes, but once Fairmont started scoring the Titans couldn't stop them.
"This season brought us our first win and tie in program history and we cut our goal differential for the season more than in half," said Coach Carey Langer. "Finishing a season 1-14-1 is not normally celebrated, but the girls felt good about what we accomplished this season, and we accomplished all of our goals, which were to improve our foot skills, our ability to string passes together, to win at least one game, and lose games much closer than our first two years. "