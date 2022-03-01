Monday night, with February coming to a close, the Tri-City United boys basketball team celebrated senior night while hosting conference opponent Norwood Young America. After surviving an early onslaught from the Raiders which saw them build as much as a 15-point lead, the Titans chipped their way back into the mix throughout the second half ,coming with one point several times down the stretch but ultimately falling short in a 52-49 loss.
"Towards the end of the game we started finding our rhythm," said senior Fokourou Tandia. "The only thing we struggled with was hitting our shots and staying consistent down the stretch."
The Titans honored their four seniors, Tandia, Jesus Gonzalez, Johnathan Hurd and Adam Henze, prior to tip-off and all four were in the starting lineup for TCU. The loss drops TCU to 3-20 (1-9 MRC) on the year with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
The opening minutes saw NYA jump out to an 8-2 lead built on multiple shots per possession as the Raiders were able to control the offensive boards. The biggest advantage that TCU maintained early came from Hurd operating in the offensive paint and absorbing contact while scoring.
"I just try to go at whoever is in front of me as hard as I can and I go at it with the mindset that no one can stop me," noted Hurd.
Things looked bleak for the Titans as NYA improved its lead to 29-16 and a wild pass led to a Raider steal and fast break. In a moment that began the TCU comeback though, Henze tracked down the the break and as the ball was being put up. He came from behind and swatted the ball away with authority that got the entire gymnasium jumping with energy.
"I had three fouls going into that play, but I know when I can get blocks that it gives our team energy and momentum, so I just went for it," Henze said.
TCU ended the first half with a 7-2 run which featured buckets from Hurd, Tandia and Henze, cutting the NYA lead to 31-22 at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, the Titans continued to push with Tandia draining a three pointer and a layup from Hank Holicky. Unfortunately for TCU, this began a trend of cutting the game to single possession deficits before the Raiders put together clutch shots to maintain the advantage.
It seemed as though anytime that NYA might pull away though, Tandia kept the heat on by driving to the hoop and drawing fouls as the Raider defense couldn't stay in front of him. With just under four minutes to go, Henze drained a three pointer from the right corner to cut the Raider lead to a single point, sending the student section into a frenzy.
NYA scored the next five points before Holicky kept a possession alive by pulling down an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in, forcing a Raider timeout. After getting a defensive stop, Nolan Readmond pulled down an offensive board in paint and passed the ball out to Henze who cut in as Readmond went to the corner where Henze found him for the open three, once again cutting the Raider lead to a single point.
On the next defensive possession, Readmond drew a charge giving the Titans a chance to take the lead with 48 seconds to go. Unfortunately for TCU though, NYA defenders got their hands into the passing lane and forced a turnover which resulted in a foul.
With 17.9 remaining, the Raiders had a shooter at the free throw line for a one and one with a two-point lead. He made the first shot, prompting a TCU timeout, but the second shot went hard off the far iron and the Titans controlled the rebound.
Needing a three, Henze and Tandia played a two-man game on the perimeter which resulted in Tandia pulling up for a three but the shot went just long and the rebound ended up in the hands of an NYA player, bringing a close to any hope of completing the comeback.
Tandia finished the game with a team high 19 points while Holicky and Hurd each added eight points for the Titans.
"I like the culture that coach Johnson is building and we are headed the right direction with some better days coming down the line for this program," said Gonzalez.
"We've got some young players and we still are searching for that perfect chemistry, but I think we're putting things together and figuring things out and hope we can put on our best for playoffs," added Henze.
TCU has a quick turnaround with a home game against Mayer Lutheran Tuesday, March 1 with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.