The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team opened the season defeating St. Clair 3-1 at home on Thursday.
Set scores were: 25-20, 25-21, 28-30, 25-5.
Emily Kern had 12 kills, four blocks and 11 digs.
Taylin Gosch had 38 set assists, five aces, nine digs and two blocks.
Halle McCabe had 16 digs and seven kills.
Emma Sweere had 12 digs and three ace serves.
Harley Connor and Grayce Kortuem added six kills each.
Zoe Porter had 16 digs.
Cleveland (1-0), which will play strictly a Valley Conference schedule this regular season, travels to Alden-Conger on Monday.