COACHES
Head coach: Mike May, 10th year.
Assistant coaches: Eric Lewis, Stan Legg, Dana Owens and Jared Thelemann.
KEY PLAYERS
Mason Reinhardt, David Gupton, Nathan Gregerson, Gage Bishop, Beau Becker and Jack Steinborn.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Ethan Hathaway, Jacob Stolley, Dylan Kahlow and Noe Sanchez.
MOVED ON
Jesse Mercado, Lukas Graff, Zach Berndt, Isaias Sanchez and Ethan Genelin.
2020 RECAP
1-3 Record overall. Beat Belle Plaine week 2 in a close game. Lost our other three games and were quarantined after game 4.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have several players coming back this season with a lot of experience at the varsity level. We will need to replace our leaders we had last season. The seniors this season have been really stepping up and leading. The favorite in the section is Maple River and Blue Earth this season. Blooming Prairie has also moved into our section and could do very well there.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
With the experience we have coming back, we will look to improve upon our record from last season. Our line play should improve with more experience and we will introduce some new players into our skill positions. Defense will have a lot of familiar faces back from last season and should be improved.
BY THE NUMBERS
36 — Total players
16 — Letter winners
9 — Seniors