The Tri-City United girls tennis players faced a tough fight in the Section 2A individual tournament.
Throughout the season, the TCU girls had to play at a higher skill level than in previous years, having moved up from Class A to AA. Section 2AA — which includes Rochester schools, Winona, Farmington, Hastings, Owatonna, Red Wing and others — proved to be too difficult a challenge, and the Titans players were defeated in the first round.
The Titans had six girls, No. 1 singles Erica Jackson, No. 2 singles Josie Plut, No. 1 Doubles Geena Ehlers and Monserrat Ruiz and No. 2 doubles Morgan Mueller and Mackenzie Holmbo.
Jackson scored some a few games on her opponent, Emma Heinert of Winona, but she was bested 6-1, 6-3.
“Erica fell behind early but battled back and played much better in the second half of her match,” TCU Coach Phil Murry said.
Plut was knocked out in two 6-0 sets by Megan Johnson of Owatonna. Murry pinned the loss on the skill of Plut’s opponent.
“Josie ran into a very strong player as the girl from Owatonna was the No. 4 seed out of 16 girls,” Murry said.
Ehlers and Ruiz also had to face down tough opponents in Emily and Olivia Plotnik, of Lakeville North. In their first ever doubles pairing, Ehlers and Ruiz fell 6-1, 6-0.
“The Plotnik sisters were the No. 2 seed in the entire tournament and only had a couple of losses all year, while Geena and Monserrat were playing their first doubles match together,” Murry said. “They still had moments where they pushed them.”
In No. 2 doubles Mueller and Holmbo lost 6-1, 6-2 to Leah Tucker and Caitlynne Bussert, of Owatonna, who were the No. 4 seed in the tournament.
“We started slowly, a little bit of first match jitters. But once we figured out some of their weaknesses, we were much more competitive,” Murry said.
The losses mean the end of the season for the Titans. Finishing up their high school tennis careers were seniors Jackson, Ehlers, Weiers and Jordan Squires.