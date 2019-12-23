The Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball teams faced off Dec. 20, that was impossible to predict. Though the score remained near even throughout the game, the Titans put together a 5-point late game lead and claimed a 60-55 victory over the Giants.
“It feels pretty good,” said Titans senior guard and team captain Erica Jackson. “We had a rough stretch this past week so it feels good to have another win.”
From the stands, it appeared that either team could have been the winner. The scoreboard was in a state of constant flux, with the Titans being in the lead one moment, Le Sueur-Henderson the next, and then both being dead-even in the span of just a few minutes. As soon as one team gave up the lead, it wasn’t long before they swung back. By the end of the first half, the Titans and Giants were tied 26-26.
The Giants came back ready to win the second half. Right out of the gate, LS-H took a 6-point lead through a string of well-placed shots. The Giants’ top shooters, including senior forwards Lauren Gregersen and Morgan Goettlicher helped the team make baskets, collect the rebound and make another shot before the Titans had a chance to score points of their own.
However, as the game progressed the Titans filed down the Giants’ lead. Junior guard Sam Lang, junior forward Isabelle Factor, senior forward Grace Factor and junior center Jess Dull kicked up the team’s offense to put the Titans back into a three-point lead.
As the clock wound down, the Giants realized there was little time left to take back the lead. With a little more than two minutes left, LS-H ramped up their aggression and went for riskier passes. Unfortunately for the Giants, those risky plays didn’t pay off. The Titans also ramped up the pressure and punished the Giants every time they failed to make a basket.
Jackson credited the Titans’ victory to their teamwork on the court.
“I think we really worked as a team tonight,” she said.